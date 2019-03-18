Applications open for city’s One Summer Chicago jobs program
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
One Summer Chicago, the city’s youth jobs and internship program, opened its application period Monday.
For six weeks this summer — from July 1 through August 9 — the program will provide jobs or internships for about 32,000 youths.
Applications are available for anyone between the ages of 14 and 24 and can be filled out online at www.onesummerchicago.org.
Applications will be accepted through May 20.
Opportunities include camp counselors, urban agriculture and outdoor forestry projects and private-sector experience through a number of corporations and small businesses.
“These are jobs that can help change the direction of a young person’s life long after summer has ended,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement Monday.