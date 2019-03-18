Applications open for city’s One Summer Chicago jobs program

Ashley Bivins takes a selfie with Mayor Rahm Emanuel when he visited with some young adults in the One Summer Chicago program at the 63rd Street beach in August 2014. | Sun-Times file photo

One Summer Chicago, the city’s youth jobs and internship program, opened its application period Monday.

For six weeks this summer — from July 1 through August 9 — the program will provide jobs or internships for about 32,000 youths.

Applications are available for anyone between the ages of 14 and 24 and can be filled out online at www.onesummerchicago.org.

Applications will be accepted through May 20.

Opportunities include camp counselors, urban agriculture and outdoor forestry projects and private-sector experience through a number of corporations and small businesses.

“These are jobs that can help change the direction of a young person’s life long after summer has ended,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement Monday.