Trump says he’s not to blame for Harley-Davidson decision

President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson's decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson’s decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas.

The company says it’s doing so because of tariffs it’s facing in a trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. But Trump says that’s an excuse.

Trump says in tweets Tuesday that the company had already announced it was closing a Kansas City plant. Union officials have said those jobs are going to Thailand. Harley-Davidson has denied that.

Says Trump: “That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it ….”

Trump says he’s getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers, and open up markets.

Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

….We are getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers that have been unfairly used for years against our farmers, workers and companies. We are opening up closed markets and expanding our footprint. They must play fair or they will pay tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

….When I had Harley-Davidson officials over to the White House, I chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high. Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

….We are finishing our study of Tariffs on cars from the E.U. in that they have long taken advantage of the U.S. in the form of Trade Barriers and Tariffs. In the end it will all even out – and it won’t take very long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018