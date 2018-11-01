Uber will pay the college tuition for its best drivers

Uber wants to offer a huge incentive to its best drivers.

The ride-share giant will pay the college tuition for drivers through Uber Pro, a pilot program designed to rewards their most dedicated drivers.

Drivers who have completed at least 3,000 rides and have “platinum” or higher status are eligible, and can access the program through Arizona State University’s online component.

“We are proud to partner with ASU to connect drivers and their families to high-quality educational opportunities that help them get ahead, in life and on the road,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

An applicant can earn a four-year degree or go through a continuing education program. Drivers can also transfer the opportunity to a family member such as a spouse, sibling or domestic partner.

The pilot program will take place in eight cities, including Chicago.