Michael Crawford, Illinois House 31st District

Michael Crawford profile About Michael Crawford Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 31 Incumbent: No Opponent: Mary E. Flowers Age: 41 Hometown: Chicago Work: Campus Dean-The Chicago School Previous political experience: No response Education: Lane Technical High School; BS, MSEd-Northern Illinois University; MBA-Saint Xavier University; PhD-Concordia University Chicago Campaign website: www.DrMikeCrawford.com Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Michael Crawford: Any accusations of abuse of power should be reported and thoroughly investigated, regardless of who is the potential focus. There should be consideration of combining, or at least ensuring cooperation between, the multiple offices of inspectors general at the state level, to ensure that all investigations are efficient and transparent. Continue to leverage existing statues to ensure that clout does not win you favor in Illinois.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Michael Crawford: As we made a commitment to our public employees, the state should continue to identify additional revenue streams, with a focus on carve-outs particularly directed at addressing the pension shortfalls. We cannot continue to pass this burden to the next generation of Illinoisans.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Michael Crawford: I’m an educator, with a background in managing career and technical education, workforce, and early college programs. As such, I would advocate for a return of many of the trade programs to our high schools, leverage early college programs at our community colleges, and union trade training programs to put individuals on-track to in-demand, and high-paying careers. Many of these programs have articulation agreements with area universities to offer bachelor degrees to participants as well.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Michael Crawford: Yes.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Michael Crawford: Public safety and crime. I believe that it is necessary to take a multi-prong approach to addressing these issues. We must address the social determinants of crime (education, poverty/joblessness, resource insecurities, health/mental heath, etc.). We must take steps to fully-fund our public schools, providing wrap-around services to students/families who needs it, after-school and other co/extra-curricular activities. We must also build trust with law enforcement in our communities, ensuring that accountability measures are in-place, and engaging community organizations to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement in their communities.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Michael Crawford: As the next State Representative for the 31st district, I will be a transparent and visible servant to the residents of the district. I will work tirelessly to bring back resources and tax-dollars in support of initiatives, institutions, businesses, schools, and community organizations, to support progress in my district. I will serve the district and the State House in a dignified manner, recognizing that my actions and words are not mine alone, but those of my constituents. While it is not possible to agree on every issue, I will ensure that regardless of who they are or how they look, everyone in the 31st District feels welcome, is valued, and has a seat at the table in Springfield.