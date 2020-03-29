 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Saturday extending the deadline to submit applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses from March 30 to April 30.

By Sun-Times Wire
Illinois officials have extended the application deadline to April 30, 2020, for cannabis infuser, graft grower and transporter licenses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois officials have extended the application deadline to April 30, 2020, for cannabis infuser, graft grower and transporter licenses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Anne Costabile/Sun-Times file photo

State officials have once again extended the deadline for applications for certain recreational cannabis business licenses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Saturday extending the deadline to submit applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses from March 30 to April 30, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. All applications must be submitted by certified mail.

The applications were initially due March 16, but state officials earlier this month extended that deadline and ordered the agriculture department to accept all applications by mail in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The 40 licenses to operate small-scale grow centers will be awarded by July 1. Another 40 licenses will go to infusers which will manufacture processed pot products, like edibles. An unspecified number of transport licenses will allow companies to deliver marijuana on behalf of growers, dispensaries or community colleges with licensed pot training programs.

“While there is no limit on how many transporter licenses will be awarded, applicants must score at least 75% of the available points and meet all other requirements before being granted a transporter license,” the agriculture department wrote in the statement.

Application fees of $5,000 will be cut in half for applicants that meet social equity requirements by living in an area adversely affected by past drug policies, having a pot-related record or having a family member that meets the criteria.

The licenses carry an annual $40,000 fee for craft growers, $10,000 for transporters and $5,000 for infusers.

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 155 stories

Next Up In Marijuana

The Latest

Dear Abby: Should a man who’s 25 marry a woman who’s 39?

The new relationship is going well, but friends and family warn that the age difference will present challenges.

By Abigail Van Buren

Don’t let coronavirus outbreak delay the search for a new top cop for Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot and her staff are hopefully capable of multitasking and handling these two serious situations simultaneously.

By Letters to the Editor

Woman charged with violating travel restriction after Indiana Toll Road crash

Shannon L. Taylor, 47, was driving a white Ford Taurus when it crashed into a red Ford truck on I-90 near the Lake Station Toll Plaza, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Girl, 17, missing from Bronzeville

Nyesha Rayford was last seen March 22 near the 500 block of East 44th Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Teen girl shot through door of West Rogers Park apartment

She was inside an apartment when a gunshot fired from an argument outside hit her in the arm, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

2 robberies reported on same block in Back of the Yards

The robberies happened in the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said. In both incidents, two men in their late 20s or early 30s approached someone and took their property or vehicle

By Sun-Times Wire