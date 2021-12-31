Championship New Year’s Resolutions

The Chicago Sky accomplished all they set out to in 2021, winning the franchise's first WNBA Championship in October, sending three players to the All-Star game in July and breaking personal and league records along the way. Kahleah Copper was named WNBA Finals MVP and Candace Parker was named AP player of the year for the second time.

2021 was a good year for the Chicago Sky.

WNBA free agency is less than 24 hours away with qualifying offers and core designations able to go out on January 1. There’s no guarantee this team will look the same in 2022. Before any changes are made, the 2021 WNBA champions shared their New Year’s resolutions with us.

Spoiler, they have little to do with basketball.

James Wade: “Eat less chocolate chip cookies, although it’s going to be hard.”

Candace Parker: “To wear my emotions on my sleeve and not my face...at least through January.”

Kahleah Copper: “I have a couple: to be more open to trying new things. Be less stubborn, more forgiving and CONSISTENT. Live life a little more on the edge because life is too short not to be enjoyed. Manage money better and get into investments. Be a better communicator.”

Diamond DeShields: “Stop fake laughing at s--- that isn’t funny.”

Stefanie Dolson: “My 2022 New Years' resolution is to not complain as much. I complain a lot.”

Allie Quigley: “Go to bed early.”

Courtney Vandersloot: “To read more.”

Ruthy Hebard: “Cook and bake more instead of eating out.”

Dana Evans: “Dig deeper in my faith.”

Azurá Stevens: “Eat fewer sweets.”

Lexie Brown: “My resolution is to be more organized with my thoughts, plans and actions.”

Astou Ndour-Fall: “Have a happy and healthy new year.”