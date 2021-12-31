 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Championship New Year’s Resolutions

There’s no guarantee this team will look the same in 2022. Before any changes are made, the 2021 WNBA champions shared their New Year’s resolutions with us.

By Annie Costabile
Chicago Sky teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: ILMM1
Chicago Sky teammates celebrate their 2021 WNBA Championship during a rally at Millennium Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: ILMM1
Matt Marton, AP Photos

The Chicago Sky accomplished all they set out to in 2021, winning the franchise's first WNBA Championship in October, sending three players to the All-Star game in July and breaking personal and league records along the way. Kahleah Copper was named WNBA Finals MVP and Candace Parker was named AP player of the year for the second time.

2021 was a good year for the Chicago Sky.

WNBA free agency is less than 24 hours away with qualifying offers and core designations able to go out on January 1. There’s no guarantee this team will look the same in 2022. Before any changes are made, the 2021 WNBA champions shared their New Year’s resolutions with us.

Spoiler, they have little to do with basketball.

James Wade: “Eat less chocolate chip cookies, although it’s going to be hard.”

Candace Parker: “To wear my emotions on my sleeve and not my face...at least through January.”

Kahleah Copper: “I have a couple: to be more open to trying new things. Be less stubborn, more forgiving and CONSISTENT. Live life a little more on the edge because life is too short not to be enjoyed. Manage money better and get into investments. Be a better communicator.”

Diamond DeShields: “Stop fake laughing at s--- that isn’t funny.”

Stefanie Dolson: “My 2022 New Years' resolution is to not complain as much. I complain a lot.”

Allie Quigley: “Go to bed early.”

Courtney Vandersloot: “To read more.”

Ruthy Hebard: “Cook and bake more instead of eating out.”

Dana Evans: “Dig deeper in my faith.”

Azurá Stevens: “Eat fewer sweets.”

Lexie Brown: “My resolution is to be more organized with my thoughts, plans and actions.”

Astou Ndour-Fall: “Have a happy and healthy new year.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky and WNBA

The Latest

Chicago native Tonya Pinkins dramatizes local history in Emmett Till series

‘Women of the Movement’ on ABC caps a busy time for the Tony winner, who directed her first film, ‘Red Pill,’ and narrated a docuseries about missing Black women in Chicago.

By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times

Feds should waive interest Illinois owes on unemployment insurance

Since September when the waiver ended, Illinois has racked up $20 million in interest fees owed to the federal government.

By Letters to the Editor

Pritzker asks hospitals to postpone many surgeries as state braces for massive influx of COVID-19 patients

Hospitals are already treating the most coronavirus patients they’ve seen in more than a year, with nearly 5,700 beds occupied as of Wednesday night.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Against his parents’ wishes, St. Ignatius grad Luke Collins bypassed basketball to pursue football in college

The only player from Illinois on the Georgia Bulldogs football roster took the unlikeliest path to get there.

By Mike Clark

Minimum wage hike, pets in public housing among new changes to Illinois laws

A law allowing public housing tenants to keep pets is the result of Senate Bill 154, by Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, and Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego.

By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois

ESPN 1000 Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, 43, dies after battling cancer

Dickerson is survived by his 11-year-old son, Parker, and parents, George and Sandy Dickerson. Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from cancer at 36 in 2019.

By Jeff Agrest