The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Rebekah Gardner named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team

Gardner averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.7 minutes per game for the Sky during the regular season.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Rebekah Gardner named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team
The Sky’s Rebekah Gardner was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team.

The Sky’s Rebekah Gardner was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The Sky’s Rebekah Gardner may be a rookie by definition, but her experience says otherwise. Still, 2022 was her first year in the WNBA and Thursday she was named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Gardner played 10 years overseas where she was largely overlooked by WNBA general managers until the Sky’s James Wade took notice this winter. Wade, who lives in France with his wife Edwige Lawson-Wade and their son Jet during the WNBA offseason, was less than two hours from where Gardner was playing with her club Spar CityLift Girona.

The first time Wade showed up, Gardner said she didn’t have her best game. Still, he came back. The two exchanged phone calls and Wade attended more of her games before signing her prior to her ever attending training camp.


Wade knew Gardner had much to add to his reigning championship roster.

This year, Gardner has been more than a role player. She’s been the first person off the bench with Azurá Stevens, maintaining the Sky’s fluid style of play and stifling opponents on the defensive end.

In her first season with the Sky Gardner averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.7 minutes per game during the regular season. She recorded her first WNBA double-double against the Los Angeles Sparks in front of friends and family in July.

Gardner joins Washington Mystics forward/center Shakira Austin, Indiana Fever forward/center Queen Egbo, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith.

Howard was named rookie of the year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.59 steals in 31.3 minutes in 34 games (all starts) this season.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sun locks up matchup against Sky in WNBA semifinals
Sky reached a new level in the first round; now it’s about sustaining
Sky pick up options on coach/GM James Wade contract
Thoughts and prayers for the crowd that insists no one cares about women’s sports
Sky’s fourth-quarter run pushes them past Liberty and into WNBA semifinals
Sky’s James Wade named 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year
The Latest
CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady provides an update on the Monkeypox outbreak, including case numbers, testing resources and vaccine allocation. Friday, July 22, 2022.
Coronavirus
Chicago’s top public health official tests positive for COVID-19
“I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms, but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
A photo of Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon being announced at the NFL Draft after the team picked him No. 39 overall.
Bears
Bears hoping CB Kyler Gordon can minimize, cover up rookie mistakes
They’ll give their top draft pick some leeway in his first season, but not much. Gordon is expected to be NFL-ready.
By Jason Lieser
 
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) dribbles against Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during the first half of Game 3 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sun locks up matchup against Sky in WNBA semifinals
Connecticut earned its first winner-take-all victory since Sept. 29, 2004, and got past the opening round of the WNBA playoffs for the sixth straight season.
By Associated Press
 
Lori McClintock with her husband U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock.
Nation/World
Congressman’s wife died after taking herbal remedy white mulberry leaf marketed for weight loss, diabetes
“Many people assume if that product is sold in the United States of America, somebody has inspected it, and it must be safe,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said when he introduced legislation to strengthen oversight of dietary supplements. “Unfortunately, that’s not always true.”
By Samantha Young | KHN
 
sharp_p_nbcsportschicago.png
Sports Media
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp will split Blackhawks’ TV analyst role
John Wiedeman will return to the WGN radio booth and work with either Murray or Caley Chelios.
By Jeff Agrest
 