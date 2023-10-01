The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Las Vegas will face New York in WNBA Finals

The Aces and Liberty split four regular-season meetings this season and none was close. The average margin of victory was over 19 points, with the closest contest being only nine.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
SHARE Las Vegas will face New York in WNBA Finals
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan defends.

A’ja Wilson and the Aces will play for a second WNBA championship.

Sam Hodde/AP

New York and Las Vegas have been on a WNBA Finals collision course all season long as the top two teams in the league. Now they’ll meet for the league title.

The best-of-five series begins next Sunday.

The Aces have been there before, winning the franchise’s first championship last season. They are looking to become the league’s first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02.

“We’re happy to put ourselves back in a position to win the ultimate prize, which is a championship,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said after the team swept Dallas in the semifinal series.

New York advanced to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2002 and is the lone remaining original franchise that hasn’t won a championship. While Las Vegas swept its two playoff series, New York had a little harder time reaching the title round. The Liberty needed overtime to close out Washington in an opening-round sweep. New York dropped the first game against Connecticut in the semifinals before winning the final three games of the series.

The WNBA Finals will feature the last two league MVPs, with Breanna Stewart winning this season and A’ja Wilson last year. Stewart edged Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Wilson in one of the tightest MVP races in league history.

Las Vegas and New York split four regular-season meetings this season and none was close. The average margin of victory was over 19 points, with the closest contest being only nine. New York won a fifth matchup between the teams with a victory in the Commissioner’s Cup championship.

The teams were built in different fashions, with the Aces using three straight No. 1 picks to get Kelsey Plum, Wilson and Jackie Young from 2017-19. That gave them a great nucleus to go along with last season’s WNBA Finals MVP, Chelsea Gray.

New York used free agency and offseason trades to turn the franchise into an instant title contender by adding Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones. Those three, along with returning starters Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney, give the Liberty a formidable starting five.

“It means a lot. I can’t take all the credit. my teammates are amazing,” Jones said after helping New York eliminate Connecticut with 25 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in Game 4. “None of this happens without all of us being bought into what we envisioned before the season.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky negotiating with Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon for head coach job
How WNBA’s prioritization rule will affect Sky in 2024
Emre Vatansever out as coach/general manager of Sky
Sky to split coach, general manager roles this offseason
Sky’s search for new coach tops offseason priorities
Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep
The Latest
merlin_116302804.jpg
Bears
Bears defense falters in the end in loss to Broncos
Russell Wilson — held to 117 passing yards through three quarters vs. a makeshift Bears secondary — burned rookie CB Terell Smith with a 48-yard pass to rookie WR Marvin Mims to set up Will Lutz’ 51-yard field goal that made the difference in a 31-28 Bears loss.
By Mark Potash
 
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waves.
MLB
Miguel Cabrera, Terry Francona close careers as Tigers beat Guardians 5-2
Cabrera, the only player to win the Triple Crown in more than a half-century, went 0 for 3 with a walk in his last plate appearance.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
13-year-old shot, wounded on Near West Side
The boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street on Sunday when he was shot. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on the House floor last week opposing sending more aid to Ukraine.
Columnists
U.S. aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia faces a rocky road in Congress
Chicago Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, was the only Democrat to vote against the stopgap measure averting a government shutdown.
By Lynn Sweet
 
A man was shot to death in the 2000 block of South Michigan, police said.
Crime
1 killed, 3 wounded —including 9-year-old boy — in Garfield Park shooting
A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 