Teresa Weatherspoon was Sky’s top target to fill head coach vacancy

Teresa Weatherspoon was the Sky’s top candidate from the start of their coaching search.

According to sources, the team and the Naismith Hall of Fame player’s first conversation was in July. Preliminary conversations progressed in August, and by September, they were negotiating a contract.

On Thursday, the Sky announced Weatherspoon as their next coach — the seventh in franchise history and the first not to be responsible for general-manager duties, as well. The team will introduce her formally on Oct. 24.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Chicago Sky family,” Weatherspoon said in a statement. “To be the leader, as head coach, of an organization in a city with so much history and culture is a dream come true. The things that we are about to do as a team, a business and in the community will be rooted in excitement, excellence and hard work.”

Sky CEO Adam Fox said the organization considered a number of coaches to replace interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever but declined to share a specific number. He said the hiring process was detailed and vigorous.

The Sky’s past hiring practices, specifically with former coach/general manager James Wade, included a meeting with star players Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. Weatherspoon met with the Sky’s current star, Kahleah Copper.

The three-time All-Star and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP signed a contract extension on the last day of the regular season even though the team didn’t have a general manager or coach in place. It took a group effort from Fox, operating chairman and co-owner Nadia Rawlinson and principal owner Michael Alter to sign Copper to a two-year supermax extension.

It also required assurance from them that the franchise was headed in the right direction. Ownership provided Copper clarity on key issues such as the separation of the coach and general-manager roles, living accommodations for players and the team’s plans for a practice facility.

Ownership has touted its search for a new facility since the beginning of the season. It has yet to make an official announcement regarding where the team will practice after its lease at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield expires after next season.

During the playoffs, Copper didn’t say whether she was aware that the Sky intended to hire Weatherspoon. She did say Sky ownership, including new co-owner Dwyane Wade, assured her certain things that were “up in the air” would be taken care of.

At first glance, it’s easy to see how a basketball partnership between Weatherspoon and Copper makes perfect sense.

Weatherspoon, who was sent to the Liberty in the WNBA’s initial player allocation in 1997, is a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Her résumé includes over 10 years of coaching experience from the collegiate level to the NBA. She motivates people with her energy and effort.

With Weatherspoon at the helm for the Sky, the new era will be defined by defense, and Copper is the right player to lead that charge. She has spoken about her desire to add All-Defensive honors to her list of accolades. There might be no better coach than Weatherspoon to help her accomplish that.

Next up on the Sky’s to-do list is hiring a general manager. Many have criticized the unorthodox hiring of a coach first. According to Fox, the Sky’s priority has been to hire the right people regardless of a timeline.

“We are combing through all of our options and working toward making the best decision for the organization,” Fox told the Sun-Times when asked about the GM search.

The WNBA’s annual competition committee meetings are in early November and include each team’s coach and general manager. The Sky at least can say they’ll have one of the positions represented.

