Sky coach/GM James Wade ready for future with a new-look team

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s no rearview mirror in the company car being driven by Sky coach/GM James Wade.

A week after the departure of not one, but three franchise players in Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, Wade refuses to look back on the Sky’s very recent championship past. The future success of the franchise won’t be found in time spent reminiscing.

Instead, his gaze is locked on what lies ahead mainly building a team around the last remaining starter on his 2021 championship roster, Kahleah Copper.

“I can’t focus on a couple of weeks ago, especially when everybody has moved on,” Wade said during USA basketball camp where he is a court coach on Cheryl Reeve’s staff. “I have to move on too. It’s really important that I give all my energy to the Sky players that are committed to us for the ongoing future and not think about the past.”

Over the last week, Wade has signed Isabelle Harrison, Courtney Williams and Elizabeth Williams. He also welcomed back Astou Ndour Fall, an impact player off the bench during the Sky’s championship run and signed two training camp players, Feyonda Fitzgerald and Robyn Parks.

But it wasn’t long ago that GM Wade was confident about a future that included his championship core returning.

During exit interviews following the team’s semifinals loss to the Connecticut Sun, he shared that after failing to repeat as champions his goal was to sell his unrestricted free agents on going for two out of three. In December, he was adamant that the Sky’s future would not include a rebuild.

So, what broke down and when did it become clear it was time for a pivot?

“We tried to get them to come back,” Wade said. “They had other decisions and choices they made for various reasons. That was it.”

Wade said there was no discord that led to the mass exodus.

Parker was the first shoe to drop. Within days Vandersloot announced she would not re-sign with the organization that drafted her in 2011 and news broke that Quigley would sit out the 2023 season. Azurá Stevens was the last of the Sky’s championship free agents to leave.

What Parker and Vandersloot’s decisions have in common is that they both signed with organizations that are setting the standard in the WNBA on investment. Asked about how he sells the stars of the league on playing for an organization that isn’t investing on the same level, Wade said he didn’t agree with the assessment.

But the proof can be found in where the league’s top free agents took meetings and ultimately signed.

The 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart made clear her intentions to sign with an organization that was prioritizing a WNBA future that includes amenities like charter travel. When it was reported that she was only meeting with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty and Washington Mystics it became clear that the Sky weren’t one of those organizations.

Wade said the Sky didn’t get a meeting with Stewart because they didn’t request one.

What can’t be questioned at this stage is Wade’s success. He has the highest winning percentage of any coach in the history of the franchise and led the team to its first title. He did that wearing both the coach and GM hat. His free agency moves last year earned him executive of the year honors to go with his 2019 coach of the year award.

Wade is the Sky’s first coach/GM to earn either award.

After league-wide hires and coaching changes, Wade is the last remaining coach/GM in the league. It’s a dual role he has no interest in giving up.

“I don’t think I would have accepted this job if I was looking to separate them,” Wade said. “I just signed an extension so there’s no reason to even think about that.”

The Sky picked up the options on Wade’s contract locking him in through the 2025 season.

This season will undoubtedly be the biggest test of Wade’s career with the Sky. When he arrived In 2018 all of the Sky’s championship starters were on the roster except Parker. His biggest splash as GM was signing Parker, but he also made impactful trades acquiring Stevens and Dana Evans in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Last year, he signed overseas star Rebekah Gardner who came in and had an immediate impact on a team of champions.

Wade extended a reserved qualifying offer to Gardner in January. She has yet to sign but Wade expects her to.

“She’ll be with us in 2023,” Wade said.

Aside from Copper, Wade is working with his first blank canvas since joining the Sky. The success of his 2023 free agency signings remains to be seen, but his confidence in the vision is palpable.

“If I worried about the Sky is falling, or whatever moniker you all want to say I’d be in a bad place,” Wade said. “I never have worried about that. I didn’t worry about it when we were 16-16 and I didn’t worry about it when we lost in the playoffs in the bubble. I just have to keep us competitive and keep us on the right path.”