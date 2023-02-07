The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Former Sky star Candace Parker introduced by Las Vegas Aces

Parker cites how the Aces are run, owner Mark Davis’ support for women’s sports as reasons for her signing.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Former Sky star Candace Parker introduced by Las Vegas Aces
merlin_108030670.jpg

Parker signed a one-year, $100,000 contract with the Aces.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

MINNEAPOLIS — Two years ago, the Sky welcomed hometown legend Candace Parker into the fold with an introductory news conference.

On Tuesday, it was the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces’ turn to do the same after Parker signed a one-year, $100,000 contract to help them go for back-to-back titles and her third individually.

‘‘First and foremost, I want to thank Chicago,’’ Parker said. ‘‘Being able to come back there and experience the things we experienced over the last two years was super-special and important for my family.’’

As recently as two weeks ago, Parker still was considering re-signing with the Sky. Ultimately, however, a list Parker made before free agency proved to be the catalyst for her departure.

On the list, she ranked competition, playing for a world-class organization, relationships and being close to her family. Every time she returned to the list, family came out as the top priority.

But the Aces really check all four.

Parker’s connections to the Aces are deep. Her wife, Anna Petrakova, played with Aces coach Becky Hammon on the Russian national team. Parker won her first WNBA championship with Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who along with her wife are the godparents to Parker’s and Petrakova’s son, Airr.

Aces president Nikki Fargas recruited Parker to play at the University of Tennessee. When Fargas was hired as UCLA’s women’s basketball coach, the two were neighbors in the Los Angeles area.

‘‘I’m a big relationship person,’’ Parker said. ‘‘Hearing it from [Fargas], how the organization was run, and Mark Davis and his support for women’s sports, which is super-important to me. From top to bottom, Natalie Williams, Becky Hammon, you go down the line. Obviously, having Chelsea there, as well. That’s what laid it out and made it an easier decision and made it something that my family and I would really consider.’’

Parker’s signing, however, was not without controversy in Las Vegas.

The Aces traded Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks to free up salary-cap space to sign Parker and other free agents. After the trade, Hamby accused the Aces of bullying and manipulating her because of her pregnancy.

‘‘I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on,’’ Hamby wrote in an Instagram post in which she detailed her experience.

The WNBA players’ union subsequently opened an investigation into Hamby’s claims. Tuesday was the first time since then that anyone from the Aces’ front-office staff was made available to the media. When Fargas was asked about the Hamby trade, the team’s PR staff interrupted, saying she had to exit the media availability for another business call.

‘‘Here at the Aces, we do make sure and will always continue to make sure our players and their families will be in the forefront of who we are as a franchise,’’ Fargas said in an introductory statement. ‘‘We’re going to always be supportive of our players in that regard, and we will always demonstrate that we will act accordingly when discussing the well-being of our athletes.’’

In two seasons with the Sky, Parker earned back-to-back All-Star nods and averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 55 games, all of them starts.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky coach/GM James Wade ready for future with a new-look team
Kahleah Copper will lead Sky’s new faces
There will never be another player like Courtney Vandersloot
Dissolution of Sky’s championship roster will remain blemish on organization
Sky fail to make any splash on the first day of free agency
Breanna Stewart heading to New York on first day of WNBA free agency
The Latest
merlin_101828963.jpg
City Hall
Wicker Park bar sues over shutdown as public safety threat, saying city is using it as a scapegoat for a failure to control violence
The shutdown order was issued after someone standing across from The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave. fired shots into the bar, striking a man in the face. It was the second shooting outside the bar in four months.
By Sophie Sherry
 
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Bears
Michael Vick: Bears need to build around QB Justin Fields
The Bears should “absolutely” stick with quarterback Justin Fields, said Michael Vick, the quarterback whom he outgained on the ground in 2022 for the second-best rushing season ever at the position.
By Patrick Finley
 
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability
Bears
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: I thought I was atop Bears QB list in 2017
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shocked for two reasons when the Bears traded up to draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky second overall in 2017.
By Patrick Finley
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
News
Man fatally shot in South Shore
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of East 78th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_02_07_at_1.53.27_PM.png
Crime
Two men held in 1975 Indiana cold-case slaying
Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, was found dead in the Elkhart River in Noble County in 1975. DNA evidence led police to arrest two men in connection with the death.
By Allison Novelo
 