What adjustments can ninth-place Sky make to snap worst skid in WNBA?

Before the season even began, Sky coach/general manager James Wade vehemently defended his free-agency moves, which signaled an obvious direction for the franchise.

By trading away five draft picks in a four-team trade for guard Marina Mabrey, Wade made clear he was prioritizing a competitive rebuild versus developing young stars. Because the WNBA’s draft order is determined by teams’ cumulative record over two seasons, there was a world in which giving up the Sky’s first-round pick in 2024 and gaining the right to swap first-round picks with Dallas in 2025 made sense.

The Sky had the best record in 2022, and as Wade put it at the beginning of this season, “I’m not [expletive] planning on losing.”

Six weeks in, all the Sky (5-9) have done of late is lose. As they attempt to snap their six-game skid, the worst in the league, it’s time to address if the direction is correct and what adjustments need to be made.

“It’s a process,” Wade said. “You have to trust in that process as much as you trust in the results. If you see a chance to pivot, you pivot.”

What does a pivot look like for the ninth-place Sky? They believe the answer still lies on the current roster.

The Sky have navigated injuries to key players — Isabelle Harrison and Rebekah Gardner — and rookie Morgan Bertsch. While Bertsch has made her return from an ankle injury, Wade has yet to provide a timeline on when Harrison and Gardner could return. The Sky also have been without Ruthy Hebard, who’s working her way back from maternity leave.

Injuries aside, no adjustment, including changes to Wade’s rotation, is off the table.

“We’ve been really good at adapting and adjusting,” Wade said. “Whether it’s putting somebody in the starting lineup or playing somebody lesser in the rotation or putting somebody first in the rotation instead of second. We’ll see. That’s a consistent conversation between myself and the coaching staff.”

The only significant shake-up to his rotation this season came during the Sky’s 77-69 road loss to the Mystics. Wade subbed out three starters three minutes into the game.

One potential adjustment worth exploring is moving Dana Evans into the lineup.

Courtney Williams has been vocal about needing time to adapt to point guard after spending her entire career as a shooting guard. Williams is one of the best rebounding guards in the league. She’s second on the Sky with 5.9 rebounds per game, behind Alanna Smith. But her 7.3-point average is the third-lowest of her career, and she’s shooting a career-worst 33.9% from the field.

Wade has made no clear indication that he plans to switch up his starters. Williams has spent most of her career in a starting role. But considering the Sky’s guard personnel, it could benefit her and the team if Evans was given a chance to start.

At this point, all the Sky have left to lose is their seventh straight game.