Monday, July 3, 2023
Sky have opportunity to separate coach, GM after James Wade’s exit, but will they?

As all other WNBA franchises have signaled, professional sports teams need separation between the court and the front office.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Interim Sky coach Emre Vatansever.

Emre Vatansever directs the Sky in the huddle during his first game at the helm. He said his “first priority is to make these players good on the court.”

Chicago Sky

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the first calls Emre Vatansever made after he was tapped to replace coach/general manager James Wade on an interim basis was to Pacers assistant Jenny Boucek.

Vatansever’s first coaching opportunity in the WNBA was as an intern on Boucek’s Storm staff in 2014. He spent three seasons there before joining the Sky in 2017 on Amber Stock’s bench. Boucek provided some advice over the phone and was present for the Sky’s 89-87 victory over the Fever on Sunday to provide support.

While Vatansever didn’t anticipate this opportunity as interim coach and general manager of the Sky, he believes he’s ready for it, and so does Wade.

“My first priority is to make these players good on the court,” Vatansever said in his first news conference. “I am not thinking about myself at all at the moment. All I’m thinking about is making them good.”

Vatansever’s response about prioritizing the players answered a question about whether Sky ownership had discussed his permanence in the dual role. Sky operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told the Sun-Times that they are considering splitting the roles but have not made a decision.

After offseason coaching and front-office changes across the league, Wade was the last remaining person in the WNBA operating in the dual role.

“I don’t necessarily agree or disagree with [separating the positions,]” Wade told the Sun-Times. “We should give Emre a chance to do the job that they’re giving him an opportunity to do.”

Wade’s exit puts the Sky in a position to seamlessly separate the positions. 

Wade was previously locked into a contract through the 2025 season before accepting a position as an assistant coach on the front of the bench for the Raptors. Wade has always maintained that he liked the autonomy over the roster that came with being coach and general manager. But as all other WNBA franchises have signaled, professional sports teams need separation between the court and front office.

Players support Wade’s decision

Abrupt as it was, Wade’s resignation has been met with genuine support from his players.

Rebekah Gardner told the Sun-Times she has never played for a coach that she felt genuinely loved the players like Wade. Robyn Parks, whom Wade signed after bringing her in on a training-camp contract before the 2023 season, credited Wade for giving her a real opportunity in the WNBA.

“It sucks because he is the reason I’m here,” Parks said. “He called on me when I was overseas. I’ve spoken about how I love playing for a coach like him. But like [Alanna Smith] said, when an opportunity comes along like that, you can’t pass it up.”

First win

Courtney Williams led the Sky with 28 points in their first post-Wade win. Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams each added 17 and Kahleah Copper 15.

