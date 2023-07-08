The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Marina Mabrey doesn’t care what anyone thinks

Mabrey is the Sky’s second-leading scorer, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game halfway through the season. She’s still looking for All-Star recognition.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Marina Mabrey doesn’t care what anyone thinks
merlin_114090820.jpg

Chicago Sky’s Marina Mabrey signals after her three-point basket during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA111

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

Marina Mabrey doesn’t care what critics think about her game.

She doesn’t care that when she was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 19th overall pick in 2019, people didn’t think she would crack the roster.

In her fifth season, she laughs at the hot takes that her WNBA career would be short-lived.

She isn’t fazed that many believe one of former Sky coach/general manager James Wade’s biggest mistakes was trading away a hefty amount of draft capital for her.

“Whatever anyone has to say — ‘They shouldn’t have traded that for her’ or ‘She’s not worth that’ — that’s fine,” Mabrey told the Sun-Times. “That’s why they’re over there tweeting. They’re not in here.”

As she emphatically motioned to the Sky’s practice court at Sachs Recreation Center, it was clear that the doubt serves as a kind of starter fluid for her. It’s visible in every game Mabrey has played for the Sky (8-10) that the more adversity she is confronted with, whether a call by an official or a defender in her face, the more pumped up she gets.

That fire is one of the reasons Wade, even in his departure, adamantly defended his decision to trade two first-round picks, plus the right to swap the 2025 first-round pick, for her.

To critics, it appears that Wade traded away the Sky’s future. To Wade, he saw a developed player worth more than the potential upside of one of the many college stars who will be available in the next two draft classes.

“I still think the decisions made in the offseason were just,” Wade told the Sun-Times last week. “[Mabrey] is a great player, and I think people see that. If I ask people who the fifth pick in the draft was, it would take them time to figure that out. If you ask them who [Mabrey] is, they can probably figure that out a lot faster.”

Mabrey is an unmistakable budding WNBA star. She’s the Sky’s second-leading scorer, averaging a career-high 15.8 points.

Her steady improvement with the Dallas Wings from 2020 to 2022 earned her respect around the league as a combo guard with the potential to blossom into a franchise star.

In her fifth season, Mabrey is still looking for All-Star recognition.

“First and foremost, congrats to Kahleah [Copper],” Mabrey said. “She deserves it. She’s an All-Star, a great player and a great teammate. I’m so happy she’s there. I think I’m an All-Star. I think I’ve been an All-Star in the past, but the WNBA hasn’t decided that. But I’ve decided it, though.”

Wade’s exit hit players differently.

Copper and Dana Evans have shared the difficult reality that comes with saying goodbye to the coach they won a championship with. Mabrey’s feelings aren’t the same.

Yes, Mabrey signed a three-year deal with the Sky under the assumption that she’d be playing for him, but she’s also at peace with the business side of basketball.

“You have to be able to play for coaches,” Mabrey said. “You have to be able to play for different franchises. You have to be able to make it work in other situations. In my opinion, you’re only as good as your ability to adapt.”

All season, the Sky have been forced to adapt to roster changes, injuries and now the unceremonious exit of their coach/general manager. Wade’s exit ensures that the Sky’s adaptation period will extend beyond this season as ownership is forced to confront whether it’ll remove the interim tag on Emre Vatansever. Another pertinent question is whether ownership will separate the dual role of coach/GM.

The contract Mabrey signed keeps her in Chicago through 2025. It’s to her benefit that she’s good at adapting.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Polling Place: Are the White Sox cooked? And pick a skipper — Pedro Grifol or David Ross
Sky suffer first loss since former coach/GM James Wade’s resignation
Colleagues remember Olympian and Hall of Famer Nikki McCray-Penson
Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic gold medalist and former Sky player, dies at 51
Voices within Sky franchise urge separating coach and general manager roles
WNBA players Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier plan to start a new women’s league
The Latest
NBA_Draft_Basketball.jpg
NBA
NBA reveals long-awaited plans for in-season tournament that starts in November
The tournament will have a prize pool of about $18 million and will be capped by a championship game — which won’t count in the standings — Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Blue_Jays_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. preparing for Home Run Derby
The last few days have found Robert on the field with bullpen catcher Luis Sierra, who will pitch to him in Seattle, getting used to hitting with a timer.
By James Fegan
 
People danced during the Chosen Few picnic at Jackson Park on Saturday. It’s one of the biggest house music festivals in the country.
Music
House music fans celebrate the Chicago-born genre at the Chosen Few picnic
Desiree Taylor, 47, from Baltimore, came to Chicago for the first time with eight friends who go to house music festivals every year for the “funkier” and “more soulful” approach of house music.
By Violet Miller
 
Cardinals_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ bats go silent against Cardinals’ subpar pitching
In seven scoreless innings against Miles Mikolas, Sox hitters managed just four singles on 95 pitches in an eventual 3-0 loss.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs_Yankees_Baseball__6_.jpg
Cubs
‘They just haven’t been watching’: Nico Hoerner’s teammates make his All-Star case
Hoerner leads National League second basemen in outs above average (seven) and defensive WAR (7.0), according to FanGraphs.
By Maddie Lee
 