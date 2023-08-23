The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

What will the Sky’s backcourt look like in 2024?

While the Sky puts off addressing the two of the most critically important roles to a professional sports franchise — coach and general manager — questions about their roster only grow more concerning.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE What will the Sky’s backcourt look like in 2024?
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A slew of pressing questions awaits the Sky when the season ends.

The most urgent is the decision on whether to separate the dual role of coach and general manager, but others regarding the roster deserve just as much attention. The two topics are connected, making the front office’s decision to postpone addressing the interim tag on Emre Vatansever as coach/general manager until the end of the season all the more questionable.

It would benefit the Sky to have someone in place to begin contemplating an idea of what the future will look like, not to mention contribute to the hiring of a new coach if they decide to part with Vatansever. While the Sky put off addressing the two most critical roles in a professional sports franchise, questions about their roster only grow more concerning, particularly as it pertains to the backcourt.

Former Sky coach/general manager James Wade’s moves to sign Courtney Williams and trade for Marina Mabrey meant Dana Evans was not going to get an opportunity to develop as the starting point guard.

Tuesday night’s performance added to the list of Evans outings that prove her capabilities at running the offense. She finished with a season-high 23 points against the Storm to go with eight assists, two rebounds and one steal.

“I don’t know if you guys watch Dana in Turkey, but I do,” Mabrey said following the Sky’s 102-79 victory against the Storm. “She goes crazy. So, when you get your opportunities, the ball comes to her and she gets some of those looks, we expect her to make those.

‘‘She’s always ready when her time is called.”

Coming into this season, it looked like Evans would be the starting point guard after spending two seasons playing behind Courtney Vandersloot. Her growth overseas playing, averaging a team-high 23.8 points and 5.8 assists in nearly 40 minutes, supported the belief that she earned a shot.

Instead, Wade went with Williams at the point and Mabrey at the two-guard position, playing alongside Evans and Kahleah Copper.

One of the best moves Wade made before resigning on July 1 was exercising Evans’ fourth-year option on her rookie-scale contract. The move locks Evans into a guaranteed contract through next season. Mabrey is also on the books for 202, while Copper and Williams both are set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Sky have until the end of the regular season to sign Copper to an extension, preventing her from hitting the free-agent market.

Evans running point alongside Copper and Mabrey in the Sky’s backcourt is an enticing option. But the questions begin to flood in when free-agent names like Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith are brought up.

Had Wade not gone after Mabrey — in the process trading away a potential 2024 lottery pick if the Sky were to miss the playoffs — it’s likely Evans would have had this season to solidify herself as the Sky’s starting point guard next to Copper and Williams.

It may not have impacted the Sky’s record much — because despite Wade’s best efforts to save face, the Sky’s rebuild is very much alive and well — but they wouldn’t be out two first-round draft picks while also facing being eliminated from the playoffs.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky snap 5-game skid in ‘turning point’ match against Storm
Storm assistant Pokey Chatman’s name belongs in mix when Sky answer who next head coach will be
James Wade assembled Sky’s roster poorly, and it’s showing
Sky’s losing streak hits five in home loss to Sun
Polling Place: Which is your team — Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame or another?
Sky’s skid reaches four after loss to Dream
The Latest
Helen Mirren (right, with Camille Cottin) plays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in “Golda.”
Movies and TV
Helen Mirren plays it dour in the smoke-filled gloom of Golda Meir biopic
Constant clouds from cigarettes further obscure the film’s simplistic portrayal.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Former Chicago Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi starts a new role in charge of planning and urban design efforts at the renown Chicago architecture firm Studio Gang.
Former city transportation chief lands urban planning post at top architecture firm
Gia Biagi said under the new post at Jeanne Gang’s firm, her team will work to help revive cities and “put our tools in service of helping communities solve problems.”
By Lee Bey
 
High School students exit Roosevelt High School in Albany Park, after their first day of the 2023-2024 school year, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Problems in CPS go far beyond a lack of air conditioning
The problem with the Chicago Public Schools is simple: It fails to educate students well. That is why families have voted with their feet and left.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ scores as Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers waits for the throw at home plate in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit.
Cubs
Cubs’ upcoming schedule promises to make scoreboard watching even more interesting
The Cubs are still in the second NL Wild Card spot after beating the Tigers 6-4 on Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Polar Express train ride leaves Union Station and travels around the Loop and South Loop and along the Chicago River. The rides feature dancing chefs and holiday activities.
News
Holiday plans? Polar Express at Union Station train tickets go on sale
Amtrak’s popular children’s holiday ride returns in December. Actors will re-create the classic children’s tale, Santa will hand out gifts and carols will be sung.
By David Struett
 