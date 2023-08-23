What will the Sky’s backcourt look like in 2024?

A slew of pressing questions awaits the Sky when the season ends.

The most urgent is the decision on whether to separate the dual role of coach and general manager, but others regarding the roster deserve just as much attention. The two topics are connected, making the front office’s decision to postpone addressing the interim tag on Emre Vatansever as coach/general manager until the end of the season all the more questionable.

It would benefit the Sky to have someone in place to begin contemplating an idea of what the future will look like, not to mention contribute to the hiring of a new coach if they decide to part with Vatansever. While the Sky put off addressing the two most critical roles in a professional sports franchise, questions about their roster only grow more concerning, particularly as it pertains to the backcourt.

Former Sky coach/general manager James Wade’s moves to sign Courtney Williams and trade for Marina Mabrey meant Dana Evans was not going to get an opportunity to develop as the starting point guard.

Tuesday night’s performance added to the list of Evans outings that prove her capabilities at running the offense. She finished with a season-high 23 points against the Storm to go with eight assists, two rebounds and one steal.

“I don’t know if you guys watch Dana in Turkey, but I do,” Mabrey said following the Sky’s 102-79 victory against the Storm. “She goes crazy. So, when you get your opportunities, the ball comes to her and she gets some of those looks, we expect her to make those.

‘‘She’s always ready when her time is called.”

Coming into this season, it looked like Evans would be the starting point guard after spending two seasons playing behind Courtney Vandersloot. Her growth overseas playing, averaging a team-high 23.8 points and 5.8 assists in nearly 40 minutes, supported the belief that she earned a shot.

Instead, Wade went with Williams at the point and Mabrey at the two-guard position, playing alongside Evans and Kahleah Copper.

One of the best moves Wade made before resigning on July 1 was exercising Evans’ fourth-year option on her rookie-scale contract. The move locks Evans into a guaranteed contract through next season. Mabrey is also on the books for 202, while Copper and Williams both are set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Sky have until the end of the regular season to sign Copper to an extension, preventing her from hitting the free-agent market.

Evans running point alongside Copper and Mabrey in the Sky’s backcourt is an enticing option. But the questions begin to flood in when free-agent names like Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith are brought up.

Had Wade not gone after Mabrey — in the process trading away a potential 2024 lottery pick if the Sky were to miss the playoffs — it’s likely Evans would have had this season to solidify herself as the Sky’s starting point guard next to Copper and Williams.

It may not have impacted the Sky’s record much — because despite Wade’s best efforts to save face, the Sky’s rebuild is very much alive and well — but they wouldn’t be out two first-round draft picks while also facing being eliminated from the playoffs.