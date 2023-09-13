The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Aces steamroll Sky 87-59 in Game 1 of first round

The Aces will look to complete the first-round sweep at 2 p.m. Sunday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Aces steamroll Sky 87-59 in Game 1 of first round
AP23257111382660.jpg

AP

LAS VEGAS — Stealing a playoff game from the top-seeded Aces undoubtedly will be a tall order for the No. 8 Sky.

Game 1 on Wednesday showed just how outmatched the Sky really are against the reigning WNBA champions, who rolled to an 87-59 victory.

The Aces opened the game with a 12-5 burst, and their lead had ballooned to 19 points by the middle of the second quarter. They went into the half ahead 53-36 and coasted through the second half.

The Sky went 6-2 in their last eight regular-season games, anchored by strong performances from their starting backcourt of Kahleah CopperCourtney Williams and Marina Mabrey.

All three elevated their games down the stretch. Mabrey averaged 16.9 points and shot 46% from three-point range in the Sky’s last eight games. Williams’ averages improved to 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and seven assists, and Copper finished the regular season averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists.

But the production the Sky needed from their backcourt trio was absent in Game 1. Copper entered the locker room at the half with 13 points, Mabrey with seven and Williams with five.

They all took a seat for good with two minutes left, combining for only 31 points. Copper led the Sky with 15 points.

The Aces, meanwhile, finished with five players in double figures, and MVP candidate A’ja Wilson wasn’t even their leading scorer. Chelsea Gray and Wilson both went to the bench with four minutes left.

Gray finished with a game-high 20 points. Wilson had a quiet night by her standards, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Aces will look to complete the first-round sweep with a victory in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Back-to-back

The Aces are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back WNBA titles since the 2001-02 Sparks.

After the Aces finished the regular season with a record-setting 34-6 record, including only one loss at home, coach Becky Hammon said her team isn’t thinking about the history that’s on the line.

‘‘I don’t think you can get ahead of yourself,’’ Hammon said before Game 1 on Wednesday against the Sky. ‘‘If you want any shot at the future, you have to take care of the present.’’

Playoff history

This is only the second time the Sky are playing the Aces in the postseason. Their previous meeting was in a second-round, single-elimination game in 2019 that featured 20 lead changes.

The Sky had a 92-90 lead with less than 10 seconds left when forward Dearica Hamby picked off a bad pass by Courtney Vandersloot and heaved in a Hail Mary shot to put the Aces ahead 93-92 with four seconds to play.

Astou Ndour-Fall got a three-point attempt off in the final seconds, but it was no good, and the Sky were eliminated.

This and that

Hammon gave no update about former Sky star Candace Parkers status, but Parker was on the Aces’ bench for Game 1. She has been rehabbing after having surgery to repair a fractured left foot in July.

• Alanna Smith started Game 1 for the Sky despite suffering an ankle injury in their regular-season finale Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Securing Kahleah Copper’s extension came down to answering big questions about franchise’s future
Anticipated Sky-Aces matchup comes a year later, under different circumstances
WNBA playoff picture: Sky to play Aces in best-of-three first-round series
Sky ink Kahleah Copper to two-year supermax extension
Meeting with one of WNBA’s two superteams awaits Sky in first round
Sky clinch berth in fifth straight postseason with win over Lynx
The Latest
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on X, formerly Twitter about the “Beetlejuice” show: “Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”
Nation/World
Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
A theater spokesperson said audience members reported that the Colorado Republican and guests were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.
By Associated Press
 
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks
Nation/World
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania
Authorities used a DEA aircraft with a thermal-imaging camera to narrow the perimeter around where the escaped killer could be hiding. Officers found him laying on his back on the ground and sent a canine officer to subdue him.
By Associated Press
 
Sen. Mitt Romney in 2020 became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president from their own party in an impeachment trial.
Nation/World
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate says the country’s many challenges call for a younger generation or leaders to step up.
By Michelle L . Price | AP
 
A potential plan to turn a 12-acre parcel in the Morgan Park neighborhood into a tent shelter to temporarily house migrants is getting support from some nearby residents.
Immigration
Tent city tensions: Residents split on migrant camp landing on Far South Side
Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) led a meeting about a potential site at 115th and Halsted in Morgan Park on Wednesday evening, saying that a move to place an encampment in the neighborhood has not been finalized.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Tigers_White_Sox_Baseball_2_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox righty Jimmy Lambert to have ankle surgery
White Sox pitcher will have bone spur removed from right ankle.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 