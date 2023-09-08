Sky running out of time to sign Kahleah Copper to extension

Emerging Thursday from a black SUV on a neighborhood corner in south suburban Harvey, Sky forward Kahleah Copper was greeted by a handful of young fans.

The occasion was the unveiling of a community basketball court the Sky helped refurbish, and as Copper addressed the crowd, she got personal.

“This is important for me, not being a kid from Harvey but a kid from Philly,” she said. “Having a court built here for these kids and this community is super special.”

Copper has frequently spoken about the similarities between North Philadelphia and Chicago — a reason why, in her seven seasons with the Sky, she has felt at home.

It’s on the Sky to ensure Copper stays. The front office, which is currently handling the general manager role by committee, has until Sunday to sign Copper to an extension or she will become an unrestricted free agent in the new year.

“I can’t give [away] too much,” Copper said. “But it’s possible.”

She was more forthcoming about what she needs in order to stay in Chicago.

“I need to know the foundation and what’s to come,” Copper said. “There’s a lot of things that are not in order right now that I need in order before I sign an extension or re-sign.”

What does she consider not in order?

“The GM,” she answered. “Who is the GM?”

Since 2017, Copper’s first season with the Sky, she has progressed from being a role player off the bench to a three-time All-Star and WNBA Finals MVP in 2021. This season, she’s averaging a career-high 18.6 points and shooting nearly 40% from three-point range.

Progress for Harrison

Sky forward Isabelle Harrison shared a video of her running for the first time since her surgery to repair a torn left meniscus in May.

“This felt weird, but man, I’m so happy,” Harrison posted along with the video on social media.

Harrison has missed the entire season. Next season is the final of the two-year deal she signed in February.

This and that

Courtney Williams believes she rose to the occasion in her first season playing point guard after deciding to try it out following discussions with former coach and GM James Wade, as well as Copper and guard Marina Mabrey. And the numbers bear that out: Williams is fourth in the WNBA in assists per game (six), behind the Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot, the Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and the Aces’ Chelsea Gray.

