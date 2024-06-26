The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Dishin’ on the Dish Albany Park Food and Restaurants

Dishin' on the Dish: Noon-O-Kabab in Albany Park serves up flavorful Persian shirin polo

Shirin polo is Persian white rice bejeweled with saffron, orange peel marmalade, pistachio, shredded carrots, golden raisins and Persian barberry.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
SHARE Dishin' on the Dish: Noon-O-Kabab in Albany Park serves up flavorful Persian shirin polo
A main dish of Joujeh (marinated chicken) and Joujeh Koubideh (ground chicken) skewers with their signature shirin polo, a brightly colored Persian rice dish at Noon-O-Kabob in Albany Park Friday afternoon, June 21. 2024.

A main dish of Joujeh (marinated chicken, center) and Joujeh Koubideh (ground chicken) skewers is served alongside shirin polo, a brightly colored Persian rice dish at Noon-O-Kabob in Albany Park.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Mir Naghavi’s dad was an excellent home cook, making “amazing beyond belief” sweets, jams and pickles.

So the family started Noon-O-Kabab in March 1997 in a tiny storefront at 4661 N. Kedzie Ave. Over time, it tripled in size. In 2016, it expanded to a larger and airy space at 4701 N. Kedzie Ave., where they run a takeout operation on one side and dine-in on the other. And the family-run business is still growing: Naghavi is planning to open a ghost kitchen in Lincolnwood where he’s also eyeing adding bread production.

The hallmark of Noon-O-Kabab’s cooking is the fresh and flavorful meats and vegetables cooked over an open fire and use of the highest quality ingredients that speak for themselves so it doesn’t have to be doctored up with sauces or other ingredients. There’s also an emphasis on healthy cooking; for example, onion juice in the meat marinades add a lot of flavor without fat, while making the beef and chicken soft and tender.

Among the popular offerings include skewers made by hand and then grilled over an open fire, such as the salmon filet; soltani, a combination of filet mignon and Koubideh, Noon-O-Kabab’s signature ground sirloin, and shirin polo, a brightly colored Persian rice dish that typifies the handcrafted approach the restaurant is known for.

Mir Naghavi in the dining room of his restaurant, Noon-O-Kabob, in Albany Park Friday afternoon, June 21. 2024. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Mir Naghavi is photographed in the dining room of his restaurant Noon-O-Kabob in Albany Park.

One of the keys to making the perfect rice is cooking it partially, then draining it to eliminate the starch, before completing the steaming process. Then the rice is topped with saffron, housemade orange peel marmalade, pistachio, shredded carrots, golden raisins and Persian barberry, a small tart and tangy dried berry. The result is what is also known as jeweled rice due to the different colors from the fruit and nuts. It can be served with chargrilled vegetables, pomegranate mushrooms or grilled chicken, which is one of the more popular options, Naghavi said.

A common misconception of Persian food, Naghavi said, is that many people think Middle Eastern food is all the same. Persian food is not “harsh,” and is very delicate, he said, with different touches. For example, Persian hummus is a little creamier than what people may be used to.

“We are like America because we have many cultures, many religions in my country,” he said of his native Iran. “Our essence of touching things is a little bit more delicate than surrounding countries. Even though they have their own beautiful culture. Arabian culture is beautiful, but we have separated ourselves. We are very more tender in our approach [to cooking].”

DISHINNOONOKABAB-06XX24-03.jpg

A cook fans the flames of meat and vegetable skewers in the kitchen Noon-O-Kabob in Albany Park Friday afternoon, June 21. 2024. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

When Naghavi is seated in the light-filled dining room adorned with hand-drawn tiles of Persian art, many people will stop by to say how much they enjoyed their meal or greet him. And he treats each and every one as a friend.

“This is my house. Those are my guests,” he said on a recent Tuesday, as he waves to the guests sitting in dining room.

For Naghavi, who has dedicated much of his life to the study and understanding of human emotions and applying that to his business, Noon-O-Kabab is more than just a business selling food. It’s about relationships.

“If you understand what you’re doing, and make sure that your guests are happy, they bring a lot of knowledge and happiness to your relationship. Of course the food has to be wonderful, it has to be good. But the essence of remembering you [your business], through the food is understanding the value of coming here.”

Next Up In Taste
From boxing to pilates to yoga, Chicago chefs make physical, mental health a priority
Menu Planner: You'll find cumin-rubbed steaks with avocado salsa verde easy to prepare
5 cafeterías latinas independientes que sirven café, bocadillos y hospitalidad de calidad
'Eton Mess' is a perfect way to enjoy all those summer strawberries
Greek chicken pita pockets make for an easy summertime DIY dish
Menu Planner: Delight your guests with cilantro lime chicken
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I fear my husband’s funeral, obituary will be full of his lies
If the ailing man precedes her in death, his wife would rather tell the truth than repeat his many tall tales.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-25 at 11.37.41 PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Magic Johnson weighs in on Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark
Johnson said he is reminded of his and Bird’s impact on the NBA by Reese and Clark and the similar attention they are bringing to the WNBA.
By Annie Costabile
 
Shohei Ohtani
White Sox
Shohei Ohtani gets jump on White Sox in Dodgers' victory, ties club RBI record
Ohtani tied a Dodgers franchise mark with an RBI in his ninth consecutive game.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a September 2022 news conference.
Crime
Man accused of assaulting State's Attorney Kim Foxx ordered placed on electronic monitoring
William Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, was allegedly seen on surveillance video driving past Foxx’s home on Sunday. Last week, he allegedly threw a brown liquid in her face and drove his truck toward her.
By Sun-Times Wire
 