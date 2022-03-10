The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
City Hall News Metro/State

Long-term fix for Soldier Field bonds needed; taxpayers can’t be on hook when hotel tax revenue falls short, Lightfoot says

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re diversifying our ability to respond to any kind of economic downturn and not constantly putting ourselves in harm’s way because we tied vital services to a single source of revenue,” the mayor told the Sun-Times editorial board.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
 March 10, 2022 05:23 PM
SHARE Long-term fix for Soldier Field bonds needed; taxpayers can’t be on hook when hotel tax revenue falls short, Lightfoot says
Mayor Lightfoot hinted at new proposals for the future of Soldier Field on Friday.

Mayor Lightfoot hinted at new proposals for the future of Soldier Field on Friday.

Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday she’s determined to devise a long-term fix to keep Chicago taxpayers off the hook for payments on Soldier Field renovation bonds whenever hotel tax revenues fall short of the rosy growth rate built into the 2001 financing plan.

For the second straight year, the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority doesn’t have enough money to repay $415 million in outstanding debt, most of it tied to the Soldier Field renovation completed long before the Bears agreed to purchase the shuttered site of Arlington International Racecourse for construction of a new stadium.

The reason for the $29 million shortfall is simple.

Occupancy and room rates at Chicago hotels haven’t come close to pre-pandemic levels and are not expected to fully rebound until 2024, according to Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.

Related

The bonds funding the $660 million stadium renovation are paid off with part of the city’s hotel tax — but that financing package also assumed hotel tax revenue would grow 5.5% a year.

When it doesn’t, Chicago taxpayers are supposed to make up the difference.

Not for long, if Lightfoot has her way.

Lightfoot has asked Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett to work with the stadium authority to devise a long-term solution so that “we’re not constantly on the brink if the hotel tax falls short,” as the mayor put it.

“We all know now after two years of a significant economic meltdown — particularly when it comes to very sensitive forms of revenue, the hotel tax being one of them — that tying ourselves to a single source of revenue to fund certain important initiatives is going to be a challenge. It’s a wake-up call for all of us,” Lightfoot told the Sun-Times editorial board.

“Obviously, that was put into place long before I became mayor. But given this experience, we’ve got to make sure that we’re diversifying our ability to respond to any kind of economic downturn and not constantly putting ourselves in harm’s way because we tied vital services to a single source of revenue.”

Lightfoot refused to say what a long-term solution would look like or what alternative sources of revenue beyond the hotel tax she would tap.

The mayor would only say that whatever the new financing scheme is, it would not tie her hands when it comes to renovating, expanding or putting a dome over Soldier Field to try to entice the Bears to stay in Chicago.

Related

Also on Thursday, Lightfoot said she was “surprised” Friends of the Parks weighed in so heavily in favor of the plan to put a casino in a renovated Lakeside Center, the oldest and least-used building at McCormick Place.

Opposition from Friends of the Parks ultimately killed Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to let movie mogul George Lucas build a museum on lakefront parkland.

But in a letter this week to supporters and contributors, Friends of the Parks Executive Director Juanita Irizarry said she favors the plan casino magnate Neil Bluhm calls “Rivers Chicago McCormick” because it “returns more than five acres of asphalt parking lots to public parkland” and creates “five more acres of public plaza surrounding the building without expanding” the existing footprint.

Lightfoot “shares their values” of lakefront preservation and reclaiming parkland. After all, the lakefront is Chicago’s calling card. It’s what “distinguishes us from almost every other city in the country,” she said.

But although the arguments made by Friends of the Parks will be taken “into consideration,” the group’s endorsement of Lakeside Center won’t be the “deciding factor” in the casino sweepstakes, the mayor said.

“I want to make sure, after 30 years of futility, that we have a package with a developer that can get the deal done, that isn’t gonna be relying on city money to make it happen. … That’s the primary factor weighing on my mind,” Lightfoot said. 

The mayor said she hopes to get a “winning applicant to City Council as early as possible” — late spring or early summer at the latest.

As for the controversy surrounding Bally’s casino proposal and its minority component, “that’s been resolved” by reminding them of the importance of building generational wealth in Black and Brown communities, Lightfoot said.

“We build wealth through making sure that we empower businesses to have a real meaningful seat at the table — not crumbs from that table after somebody else has eaten,” the mayor said.

“I think they got the message.”

Related

Next Up In Politics
Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for gambling expansion
Lightfoot calls 2022 year of ‘accountability’ on violent crime, but says CPD Supt. Brown has her ‘total confidence’
Lightfoot ‘deeply offended’ by deferred prosecution deal keeping FBI mole Danny Solis out of prison
Sweet: Hard choices for U.S. when it comes to giving Ukraine fighter jets, establishing a no-fly zone
Mike Madigan accused by feds of hitting up Ald. Solis to help Madigan’s son win business
Search for Chicago’s next inspector general is down to two
The Latest
The proposed site of a casino development in Danville, just south of Interstate 74 along the Illinois-Indiana border, shown in 2019.
Casinos and Gambling
Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for gambling expansion
Fifteen casinos have been approved in Illinois history, but the 16th — earmarked for Chicago — promises to be the biggest.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 10, 2022 05:32 PM
Cubs infielders Nick Madrigal, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom talk before batting practice at the MLBPA training site at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona.
How much is enough? Cubs face another shortened spring training
MLB and the players association reached a deal on a new CBA Thursday, telling players to report for spring training by Sunday, multiple outlets reported.
By Maddie Lee
March 10, 2022 05:30 PM
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia raises all sorts of questions.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Commentary: Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia again exposes male-female gap in sports
Griner’s weeks-long detention by Russian authorities has again directed a troubling spotlight toward the glaring inequities that exist between the top male and female athletes in the United States.
By Paul Newberry | AP
March 10, 2022 05:20 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses public safety during a news conference with Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. at the Red Line’s Chicago Station at 800 N. State St. on the Near North Side, Wednesday afternoon, March 9, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot calls 2022 year of ‘accountability’ on violent crime, but says CPD Supt. Brown has her ‘total confidence’
Her hand-picked police chief “is implementing levels of accountability that, frankly, we haven’t seen in the Police Department in a long time,” the mayor told the Sun-Times editorial board.
By Fran Spielman
March 10, 2022 04:52 PM
Playwright Doug Wright (left) and actor Sean Hayes are photographed at the Goodman Theatre, where the duo has teamed up for the world premiere of “Good Night, Oscar.”
Theater
Sean Hayes, playwright Doug Wright turn the spotlight on the genius of Oscar Levant
The ‘Will & Grace’ actor, now starring in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ at the Goodman, says he was drawn to the actor-musician’s wit as well as ‘his struggles in life.’
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
March 10, 2022 04:37 PM