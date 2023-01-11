The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Lightfoot campaign promises to stop soliciting CPS student volunteers after criticism

The race for City Hall is shifting into high gear with seven weeks left until Election Day, and Lightfoot is looking for all the help she can get. That includes a strategy a former inspector general called “deeply, deeply problematic.”

By  Nader Issa and Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Lightfoot campaign promises to stop soliciting CPS student volunteers after criticism
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign faced backlash for its solicitation of student volunteers through Chicago Public Schools teachers.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called “deeply, deeply problematic.”

The race for City Hall is shifting into high gear with seven weeks left until Election Day, and Lightfoot is looking for all the help she can get.

An email from deputy campaign manager Megan Crane to select CPS teachers at their work email addresses this week asked educators to “please share this opportunity with your students,” including details on volunteer roles and an application form. Volunteers would be expected to work 12 hours per week.

“Students are eligible to earn class credit through our volunteer program,” Crane wrote.

“No prior campaign experience is required, nor is a major or minor in political science. We’re simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring.”

The role, called an “externship,” was advertised as an opportunity for students to gain experience in campaign politics and “learn the field, finance and communications aspect of a campaign.”

“Volunteer tasks include voter contact, attending events, and more. We are very flexible with student schedules,” the email said.

Lightfoot has had a contentious relationship with CPS teachers since her first year in office. Many educators likely balked at the request to tell their students about a Lightfoot campaign opportunity after three consecutive years of labor battles with the mayor.

Other critics jumped at the campaign strategy.

Former City Inspector General Joe Ferguson wrote in a tweet that the solicitation was “deeply, deeply problematic.”

Chicago Teachers Union leaders called the move a “shake down” of its members for student campaign support.

“This is the same Mayor who promised to clean up corruption and make good ethics an anchor in her administration,” CTU officials said.

“This is exploitative and wrong on so many levels — and one more reason Lori Lightfoot does not deserve a second term as mayor.”

CTU organizer and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, opposing Lightfoot in the February mayoral election, called the recruitment “outrageous, desperate and downright unethical,” accusing the mayor of “abusing the power of [her] office.”

“Mayor Lightfoot has already failed our students — now she’s exploiting young people for political gain,” his campaign said.

Mayoral challenger Paul Vallas, who served as Chicago Public Schools CEO under former Mayor Richard M. Daley, branded the Lightfoot campaign’s request for volunteers “terrible” and “totally unethical.”

“When I ran the Chicago Public Schools, we encouraged students to register to vote and to register their parents to vote. But we never asked them to endorse candidates to engage in campaigning. That would have been totally inappropriate,” Vallas told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“She’s basically sending letters out asking teachers to ask students to support her election. I just think it’s the wrong thing to do. It just is.”

Lightfoot’s campaign initially defended the practice, saying in a statement that the volunteer work was about providing “young people with the opportunity to engage with our campaign, learn more about the importance of civic engagement and participate in the most American of processes.

“This is a common practice that has been utilized in city, state, and federal level campaigns for decades, and has given countless high school and college students the opportunity to learn more about the election process. All of our recruitment was done using publicly available contact information.”

Later Wednesday evening, the campaign reversed course, saying, “Out of an abundance of caution, we will cease contact with CPS employees.” And yet another update went further: “All [Lightfoot campaign] staff have been reminded about the solid wall that must exist between campaign and official activities and that contacts with any city of Chicago or other sister agency employees, including CPS employees, even through publicly available sources, is off limits. Period.”

CPS employees’ email addresses are public information. District spokeswoman Mary Fergus said, “As a rule, the district does not coordinate with any political candidates or campaigns. It has not done so to date and will not be doing so.”

Other mayoral hopefuls also took turns condemning Lightfoot.

“Just when you think Chicago’s storied history of political patronage and machine corruption is breaking down, Lori Lightfoot proves she’s keeping it alive,” Kam Buckner’s campaign said, calling the episode a “heavy-handed misuse and abuse of power.”

Challenger Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) said Lightfoot had “failed our schools and our teachers at every turn in the last four years and now wants to make public employees and our children her personal campaign resource.”

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García said Lightfoot “should be more concerned about fully funding Chicago Public Schools than using them as a recruiting pipeline of free labor for her re-election campaign.”

And Ald. Sophia King (4th) said, “There is no lens that makes this ethical.”

“As a teacher, I’d give her an F,” King said.

Next Up In Politics
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
Challenging ballot petitions, a Chicago political tradition, may be on its way out
Retiring Ald. Roberto Maldonado chooses Lightfoot over Garcia
Welcome warning? Illinois Senate president’s message to newly sworn senators: Fly right or get lost
U.S. not considering ban on gas stoves, safety agency confirms
Gun sellers, after sales spike ahead of state assault weapons ban, say law won’t survive
The Latest
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
Politics
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
The wiretapped conversation was contained in a 126-page proffer filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the March 6 trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others, all accused of trying to bribe the former speaker of the Illinois House to benefit ComEd.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) watches (right) as his nominating petitions to get his name on the ballot as candidate for mayor of Chicago are processed by elections officials on Nov. 28, 2022.
City Hall
Challenging ballot petitions, a Chicago political tradition, may be on its way out
Objections to nominating petitions reach a 40-year low in this year’s municipal election cycle. “I think everybody was surprised at how few challenges there were,” said longtime Chicago election attorney Michael Dorf.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the 26th Ward race last Friday, joining what has become a mass exodus from the Chicago City Council.
City Hall
Retiring Ald. Roberto Maldonado chooses Lightfoot over Garcia
“The only mayor who fully-funded the developments that were stagnated under [Rahm] Emanuel and the new ones that I came up with was Lori Lightfoot. She has been the only one who has talked the talk and walked the walk when it comes to affordable housing,” Maldonado told the Chicago Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
Javonte Green
Bulls
With Javonte Green the latest to go down, Bulls mindset is push forward
Green underwent a right knee cleanup surgery on Wednesday, and could miss about a month. But much like they are handling the Lonzo Ball situation, the mindset remained push forward with who was healthy and able to go.
By Joe Cowley
 
A small plane crashed Oct. 20, 2020, near Ford Heights.
Crime
3 in custody after stolen car strikes police car in Avalon Park
Two suspects, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized in critical condition. A 44-year-old man was also arrested, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 