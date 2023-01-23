The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan

Johnson’s plan includes a 3.5% city income tax on Chicagoans and suburbanites earning more than $100,000 a year; a financial transaction tax; and a 66% increase in the city’s hotel tax, which is already the highest in the country.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan
Brandon Johnson kicked off his campaign for mayor of Chicago on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022 in Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St.

Brandon Johnson, shown as he kicked off his mayoral campaign in October in Seward Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation.

United Working Families, a progressive group affiliated with the Chicago Teachers Union that has joined the CTU in endorsing Johnson, has long championed a $4.5 billion wish list of revenue-generating ideas it says would level the playing field between Chicago’s haves and have-nots.

It includes a 3.5% city income tax on Chicagoans and suburbanites earning more than $100,000 a year; a financial transaction tax; a 66% increase in the city’s hotel tax, which is already the highest in the country; a revived employee head tax; and raising the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales.

Johnson’s plan embraces those ideas and adds a few of his own in order to freeze property taxes on Chicago homeowners and cancel the automatic escalator imposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The escalator locks in annual property tax increases at the inflation rate.

“Our city faces a housing crisis and raising property taxes would only exacerbate that crisis, leading to a death spiral for our city,” Johnson’s financial plan states.

“As mayor, Brandon Johnson will not raise property taxes on Chicago families. Property taxes are already painfully high.”

Homeowners in predominantly Hispanic wards are struggling to hang onto their homes after enduring increases in both assessments and property tax rates, with some bills up by more than 40%.

Johnson is determined not to make the problem worse.

Instead, he wants to “make the suburbs, airlines & ultra-rich pay their fair share” to generate generate “$800 million in new revenue.”

“The suburban tax base utilizes Chicago’s infrastructure to earn their disproportionately higher income, yet their taxes fund already wealthy towns. A Metra “city surcharge” will raise $40 million from the suburbs,” his plan states, without saying precisely how the commuter tax would be imposed or at what level.

Johnson’s plan also includes:

• Reinstating the $4-a-month-per-employee “head tax” to generate $20 million, but confining the levy long-despised by Chicago’s business leaders to “large companies” that perform at least half their work in Chicago. The cut-off is aimed at “allowing businesses to continue to create new jobs,” his plan states.

• Raising $98 million by “making the big airlines pay for polluting the air” in Chicago neighborhoods.

• Taxing financial transactions — Johnson calls it a “Big Banks Securities and Speculation Tax” — at a rate of $1 or $2 for every “securities trading contract.” A tax of “less than 0.002 percent of a trade’s value” would generate $100 million, he said.

• Hiking a Chicago hotel tax that’s already the nation’s highest to generate $30 million more.

• Imposing “new user fees for high-end commercial districts frequented by the wealthy, suburbanites, tourists and business travelers” to generate $100 million.

• Honoring Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s broken campaign promise to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to create a dedicated source of funding to reduce homelessness and create affordable housing. Johnson said what he calls a “Chicago Mansion Tax” would raise $100 million-a-year.

• Funneling $100 million per year from tax increment financing surpluses into the corporate fund that essentially serves as the city’s checking account.

• Getting serious about selling what he calls “Chicago’s world-class water” and exploring the idea of  “expanding” the city’s health care plan for public employees to “neighboring municipalities.”

• Maximizing advertising revenues from public assets and expanding so-called “Social Impact Investing programs” to attract more private sector investments in Chicagoans, thereby “lessening the burden on taxpayers.”

“The revenues and efficiencies in this plan add up to about $2 billion total to close Chicago’s current, $1 billion structural deficit and add another $1 billion in new investments from the Better Chicago Agenda,” Johnson’s plan states.

“This will allow Brandon Johnson as mayor to pay down Chicago’s debts from the past by $250 million a year while also making $250 million of new, necessary investments each year. With this approach, we can move forward a flexible, realistic, ad responsible plan to dig out of mistakes of the past while investing in Chicago’s future. Finally, Chicago will have a serious, transparent roadmap to accomplish our goals — not a series of ad hoc, one-off budgetary tricks.”

Lightfoot’s current $16.4 billion budget — which also serves as her re-election platform — includes a $242 million pension pre-payment after climbing the ramp to actuarial funding of all four city employee pension funds.

The pension pre-payment and Lighfoot’s claims to have reduced the city’s debt and eliminated Chicago’s structural deficit have triggered a series of upgrades to the city’s bond rating, which helps determine how much interest the city pays to borrow money.


Next Up In Politics
City Council urged to approve public financing of Chicago elections
DuPage County sheriff under fire for not backing assault weapons ban
Too naughty to drive: Why Illinois rejected nearly 400 license plate requests in 2022
Crime is a top issue in Chicago mayoral race: How the nine candidates plan to address it
New House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries hits Chicago Sunday
Downstate judge temporarily holsters assault weapons ban — for 865 gun owners and one gun shop
The Latest
merlin_108260092.jpg
R. Kelly judge shoots down request for $850,000 in attorneys’ fees from singer’s acquitted ex-manager
Derrel McDavid’s lawyers argued that prosecutors “told the jury a story that had to be false.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Brother Rice’s Zavier Fitch (13) shoots the ball over Rolling Meadows’ Cam Christie (24).
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
FnL8mXgXEAA_XLZ.jpg
News
2 killed, 3 injured in South Shore shooting
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police and fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_110759258.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Mayoral candidates’ plans for crime, UIC faculty ends strike and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
An elementary school classroom in Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois schools should teach media literacy as early as kindergarten
When large numbers of educated people believe without any basis that elections are stolen and vaccines are lethal, we have no choice but to move media literacy from the periphery to the center.
By Letters to the Editor
 