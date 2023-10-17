The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
City Hall News Politics

Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform

An independent arbitrator’s ruling this summer would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing and recommended for firings or suspensions longer than a year to bypass the board and take their cases to an arbitrator, who might be more sympathetic to their arguments.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman urged the City Council Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform.

Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman urged the City Council Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The outgoing president of the Chicago Police Board urged the City Council on Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform by stripping the board of its most powerful tool.

The August ruling would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing and recommended for firings or suspensions longer than a year to bypass the board and take their cases to an independent arbitrator, who might be more sympathetic to their arguments.

The ruling must be ratified by the City Council.

Outgoing Police Board president Ghian Foreman’s remarks to the council at a budget hearing Tuesday were his last public chance to make a case to alderpeople to preserve the status-quo. He has led the board for 13 years.

“Police accountability and, ultimately, the people of Chicago will suffer if the most serious disciplinary cases are removed from the Police Board’s jurisdiction and placed in the hands of an independent arbitrator,” Foreman said.

“We’re trying to create this system where the public doesn’t see the police as opposition,” Foreman said. “From sitting in this neutral position that we have to sit in, that’s in contrast to me to put it back behind closed doors.”

Foreman cited as an example the complaint he filed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability accusing a Chicago police officer of striking him with a baton during a 2020 protest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

COPA recommended a three-month suspension after concluding that Officer Zachary Girard struck Foreman “without justification” and failed to document his use of force.

“It took a long time. So, you’re wondering what happened? I kind of forgot about it a little bit until people asked me about it. And then it went to arbitration. I still don’t know what happened,” Foreman said.

“Just from an everyday person perspective, it just kind of doesn’t seem fair that the police have a different set of rules. If I hit the police officer, you guys are gonna know what happened to me pretty much right away.”

“And so, I think this would be a big mistake—not just for you guys to vote for this, but for the police to say, `This is what we want.’ I don’t think it advances our city,” he said.

Far North Side Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said the arbitrator’s ruling “feels like a backslide to me” because it will lead to “less transparency and less accountability.”

She asked Foreman why the issue was raised now at a time when Chicago needs to restore shattered trust between citizens and police, particularly in Black and Brown communities.

“If I’m negotiating a contract, I’m putting everything out there…and I’m trying to get the most that I can get in any negotiation,” Foreman said.

“This is not just a Chicago issue. This is something that’s taking place around the country. There’s a lot more civilian oversight happening around the country,” Foreman said. “And the FOP is looking after their members and saying, `Wait a minute. Everybody else gets to go to arbitration. I want to go to arbitration, too.’”

Over the last five years, there have been 103 cases filed with the Police Board where the recommended punishment was termination, with 92 of those cases involving FOP members.

“Our expectation would be that very few, if any of those cases would come to the Police Board if this change takes effect,” said Max Caproni, the Police Board’s executive director.

Ten years ago, FOP members won the right to choose between the Police Board and arbitration for suspensions ranging between 31 and 365 days.

“We’ve had exactly one case come to the Police Board in about the last ten years. That shows what the decisions likely would be,” Caproni said.

FOP President John Catanzara could not be reached for comment on Foreman’s appeal to the City Council.

After the August ruling, Catanzara called it a “huge victory” for rank-and-file officers. He argued that COPA has proven to be “extremely biased and one-sided especially with the more notable cases, and they just can’t wait to get the pitchfork and torch out along with the rest of the mob out there.”

During a separate appearance at Tuesday’s budget hearing, Inspector General Deborah Witzburg used two words to describe how successful CPD has been in complying with consent decree outlining the terms of federal court oversight over the department.

“Not very,” she said.

“Reform happens on the street—not on the paper,” Witzburg said. “It is that third step which matters to Chicagoans in uniform and out. And with respect to that level of compliance, the city is in single-digit percentages.”

Next Up In Politics
Group tied to El Chapo’s sons reportedly orders halt to manufacture of fentanyl in Mexico, but experts are skeptical
Chicago announces first city-run composting program with 15 drop-off sites
Judge in Burke case to decide whether jurors should hear his comments about Jewish people
After latest ‘street takeover’ on Lower Wacker, alderperson says it’s time to hold parents responsible for their kids
Mayor Johnson cancels trip to Mexico border for look at migrant crisis, will send aides instead
House speaker fight shows right-wing Republicans have no interest in good government
The Latest
A house in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue&nbsp;&nbsp;hit by a fire believed to be arson.
Crime
Suspected arsons of Halloween decorations put a scare into Northwest Side residents
Four fires have been reported in the area since early October, all breaking out around 3 or 4 a.m. “It’s upsetting to feel like in the middle of the night, out of your control, something like this can happen,” one resident said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Metra is set to receive a $169.3 million federal grant to purchase battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets, according to a Metra news release.
Transportation
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Metra could potentially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons over a six-year period, according to spokesperson Michael Gillis.
By Phyllis Cha
 
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022. The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all.
Business
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers
The agency estimates that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers will participate in the limited rollout of the program for the 2024 filing season.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 
MacKenzie Entwistle scored his first goal of the season Monday against the Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle hoping to take step forward offensively this season
Entwistle studied Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek this summer, trying to learn from his ability to protect the puck down low. And so far this fall, Entwistle seems better at getting into scoring areas; he scored in his regular-season debut Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
Cristian Gonzalez, 23, and Nazareth Garcia, 18, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, chat with their 2-year-old daughter Aranza in their space as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Letters to the Editor
ASPIRE Act will go a long way in helping asylum seekers
The proposed legislation will help migrants and larger society by speeding up the time it takes for them to become valuable, taxpaying workers in our society.
By Letters to the Editor
 