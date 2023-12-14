Voters won’t get chance to weigh in on Chicago’s sanctuary city status, city council decides

Mayor Brandon Johnson and his City Council allies on Thursday used a parliamentary maneuver to squelch an advisory referendum that would have allowed Chicago voters to weigh in on whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

A special City Council meeting called to consider the issue was over in less than an hour and never got off the ground.

Instead, Johnson ruled that the proposed referendum championed by Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) needed a two-thirds vote, or 33 alderpersons, to suspend the rules so that it could be considered because it had not been approved by the Rules Committee.

The Council voted 31 to 16 not to suspend the rules.

Beale’s proposed referendum would have asked voters in the March 19 primary: “Should the city of Chicago limit its designation as a sanctuary city by placing spending limits on its public funding?”

Before Thursday’s meeting adjourned, Beale did not hold back in lambasting his colleagues.

“It is a shame that you all are scared. What are you scared of to let the people have a voice? What are you scared of—the truth?” Beale said. “Are we afraid that the people are going to tell us that we are spending money frivolously…Are we afraid that the people are going to tell us that we are headed in the wrong direction?”

“I’m all for taking care of people. I am sympathetic as well,” Beale added. “However, I’m more sympathetic for the people in my community who have been paying taxes their entire life, can’t get a furnace, can’t get a roof, can’t get a hot water heater, can’t get a back porch. And my seniors are still starving for resources.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a special City Council meeting Thursday in which alderpersons defeated Ald. Anthony Beale’s bid for an advisory referendum on Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Beale said there is “no conscionable way” that the Johnson administration should have spent nearly $1 million to build a winterized base camp on a contaminated industrial site in the Brighton Park neighborhood, only to have “the whole thing blown up” after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared the site at 38th and California unsafe.

“I hope your all sleep good tonight knowing that you all continued to turn your backs on the people who are paying taxes in this city,” Beale said.

For weeks, Beale has been trying to put an advisory referendum on the March ballot asking voters to weigh in on an ongoing migrant crisis that has strained the city budget, exacerbated historic political tensions between Blacks and Hispanics, and dominated the first seven months of Johnson’s administration.

Efforts to stymie Beale’s efforts led to a special meeting last month in which bullying allegations were lodged against Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th). The allegations forced Ramirez-Rosa to resign as Johnson’s City Council floor leader and Zoning Committee chair.

A week later a Rules Committee meeting was called to consider a revised, softer version of Beale’s sanctuary city question. That effort failed during a rowdy meeting that adjourned after council members were shouted down by an angry crowd that Rules Committee Chair Michelle Harris (8th) ordered forcibly removed.

Fred Tsao, senior policy counsel at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the Welcoming City Ordinance that originated with Mayor Harold Washington has “nothing to do with whether or how the city provides shelter or care” to asylum seekers and repealing it will “do nothing to stop the flow of buses.”

“At best, these moves...are the result of confusion and misdirection. At worst, they’re cynical ploys that are feeding on fear and resentment...They play into hands of Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump,” Tsao told aldermen. “If we fall into this trap, shame on us.”

Following the special meeting, a coalition of community organizers and council members celebrated the council’s 31-16 vote, calling it a victory for immigrant communities.

“We will be on the migrant mission, we will support our undocumented and migrant community and we will continue to invest in our black communities,” said

Ald. Jessie Fuentes speaks about the City Council’s vote Thursday that effectively defeated Ald. Anthony Beale’s bid for a non-binding referendum about Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th). “The Trump tactics of the right of sowing division between our communities will end. And our vote today was an indication that there is a city council that will not allow those tactics to thrive here.”

Contributing: Sophie Sherry