Thursday, October 20, 2022
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo faces misconduct charge before Chicago Police Board Thursday night

By  Tom Schuba
 Updated  
A mural painted on the side of a small grocery store in the Little Village neighborhood memorializes 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in 2021. Today the Cook County State’s Attorney office announced that no charges would be brought against the officer who shot Toledo nor against an officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just days after Toledo’s death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A mural painted on the side of a small grocery store in the Little Village neighborhood memorializes 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A single member of the Chicago Police Board will rule Thursday night on the disciplinary case stemming from the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Early on March 29, 2021, Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village and fired a single shot into the teenager’s chest, just a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.

It’s unclear what misconduct charges have officially been recommended. But Stillman’s attorney, Tim Grace, said he believes the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that his client violated the police department’s use of force policy and called forthe officer’s dismissal.

merlin_104877920.jpg

On the one-year anniversary of her son’s fatal shooting, Elizabeth Toledo stands with family members and supporters at the spot where 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago police officer during a foot pursuit in Little Village .

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown apparently disagreed with COPA’s findings, leaving the president of the police board to determine which way to go during a meeting Thursday night.

Should Ghian Forman rule in favor of firing Stillman, the board would hold a trial-like disciplinary hearing at a later date and all eight members would decide his fate. If Forman decides on a lesser punishment, his ruling will stand.

Both Grace and Adeena Weiss Ortiz, the Toledo family’s attorney, said they hadn’t been given a preview of Thursday’s decision.

“I’m hoping they find [Stillman’s] shooting of Adam is unjustified [and] that Adam was fleeing,” Weiss Ortiz said. “Stillman had no business going down that alley to pursue him. Adam was not an imminent threat of bodily harm to Stillman or anybody else.”

Toledo’s death sparked widespread community outrage, compounded by the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just two days later. Both shootings were captured on body-worn police cameras and happened during foot chases, prompting police officials to hurriedly implement a new policy governing such pursuits.

With the anniversary of the two shootings looming, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced March 15 that neither officer would face criminal charges.

“There are no winners in this situation,” Foxx told reporters, while criticizing the officers’ actions.

merlin_104549874.jpg

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx briefs the media March 15 on her office’s decision not to pursue criminal charges in the shooting deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The officer who killed Alvarez, Evan Solano, faced a similar disciplinary hearing July 21 and was allowed to keep his job. Rebuffing COPA’s recommendation to fire Solano, Police Board member Steven Block backed Brown’s decision to instead suspend him for 20 days.

Block wrote in a 31-page ruling that Solano’s use of force was “objectively reasonable, necessary, and proportional in order to ensure his own safety and the safety of his partner.”

Grace represented Solano and hoped for a similar outcome for Stillman.

“The Cook County state’s attorney’s office investigated this case and correctly concluded that the use of force by Officer Stillman was proper and within Illinois law,” he said in a statement.“There is no reason or justification for the city of Chicago to have sought termination on this case.”

In a detailed account of the shooting that killed Toledo, Foxx explained that officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and saw him and 22-year-old Ruben Roman run off.

“As Adam ran, his hands were near his waistband,” Foxx said. “Officer Stillman believed that Adam had a gun. After running nearly a full block in the alley, Officer Stillman saw a gun in Adam’s right hand and shouted at him to drop it.”

Adam began turning towards Stillman “with his left hand raised up in front of his body and his right hand lowered at his side” near a wooden fence post in the alley, Foxx said.

“Almost simultaneously,” Adam tossed the gun and turned toward the officer as Stillman fired a single shot, Foxx said.

“The timing of these actions was within 1 second,” Foxx said. “To be precise, it was estimated to be 838 milliseconds.”

A still frame from video recorded by a Chicago police officer’s body-worn camera shows Adam Toledo just before he was shot by the officer.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability

When Adam fell to the ground, Stillman called for an ambulance and performed CPR, the bodycam footage showed. Foxx noted that Stillman “reacted to the perceived threat presented by Adam Toledo, who he believed at the time was turning toward him to shoot him.”

Toledo’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stillman and the city of Chicago. But Weiss Ortiz pushed for a swifter form of accountability, insisting the officer is guilty of breaking a litany of departmental rules.

“God willing, it’ll be a favorable report for Adam and his family,” she said of Thursday’s decision.

