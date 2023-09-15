The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
City Hall News Politics

Proposed law would help firewall South Shore from the threat of gentrification near Obama Center

Ald. Desmon Yancy’s proposed housing preservation ordinance seeks to address the South Shore neighborhood’s affordable housing crisis — an issue that has been festering for years.

By  Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Proposed law would help firewall South Shore from the threat of gentrification near Obama Center
South Shore and Woodlawn advocates gather outside City Hall in support of the South Shore Housing Preservation Ordinance.

South Shore and Woodlawn advocates gather outside City Hall in support of the South Shore Housing Preservation Ordinance, which aims to address the affordable housing crisis in the neighborhood and prevent the displacement of residents.

Elvia Malagón/Sun-Times

A South Side alderperson has introduced a sweeping ordinance to help residents worried about being priced out of their neighborhoods because of the Obama Presidential Center’s development in Jackson Park.

Introduced by Ald. Desmon Yancy, 5th, on Thursday and drafted by the Obama CBA Coalition, the measure seeks to address the South Shore neighborhood’s affordable housing crisis — an issue that has been festering for years.

Although members of the Obama CBA Coalition believe that the presidential center, scheduled to open in 2025, will usher in investments to the South Side, they have concerns that it will lead to increased home prices and rents that long-term residents will find unaffordable.

“The South Shore Housing Preservation Ordinance ensures that we can have development without displacement, protecting renters, homeowners, and condo owners alike,” said Dixon Romeo, executive director of Not Me We, a housing advocacy organization that focuses on South Shore and surrounding neighborhoods.

“South Shore residents deserve to be able to stay in their neighborhood to benefit from the Obama Center and future development — not to be pushed out and replaced,” Romero added.

The 54-page ordinance seeks to centralize housing enforcement responsibilities currently carried out by multiple city departments under one roof, creating a single point of contact for residents in South Shore.

The ordinance would also pilot a rental registry, which renters can use to attain housing information such as unit prices and lease terms.

That would level the playing field for tenants in their negotiations with landlords, and help hold landlords accountable for any misconduct, said Brandon Peterson, an advocate for the coalition’s ordinance.

Additionally, the ordinance would help South Shore fend off the threat of gentrification by mandating the allocation of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing, setting aside 30% of new developments for affordably priced home construction and implementing a preference policy to assist displaced and at-risk residents during the leasing process.

For years, organizers from the Obama CBA Coalition have advocated to prevent displacement of residents near the Obama Center. Its campaign led to the passage of the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance in 2020, the coalition said.

Since 2021, the coalition has focused on South Shore, where over 75% of residents are predominantly low-income and rent-burdened.

At an Obama Presidential Center community event in 2017, ex-President Barack Obama told activists he opposed signing an agreement that would legally bind the center to providing benefits for the surrounding communities because it would not be inclusive enough of all the interests of the community.

“The concern I have with respect to a community benefit agreements in this situation is that it’s not inclusive enough because I would then be signing with who?” he said. “What particular organizations would end up speaking for everybody in that community?”

In February, South Shore residents voiced overwhelming support for the proposed ordinance, passing a ballot referendum about the measure with 89% support, organizers said.

Woodlawn residents also showed strong support, passing a referendum concerning the development of affordable housing on vacant lots at 63rd Street and Blackstone Avenue with 92% support. Yancy’s measure also proposes earmarking an area at 63rd and Blackstone for affordable housing.

“Since 2020, the city has failed to allocate the vacant lots at 63rd and Blackstone for affordable housing development, despite it being mandated by law as part of the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance,” said Linda Tinsley, a member of South Side Together Organizing for Power.

Next Up In Politics
Back to the kitchen? Mayor’s floor leader rejects latest restaurant industry compromise on subminimum wage
Chicago-area officials say they’re ready for bail reform as Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail Monday
Bail reform can protect victims of domestic, sexual violence, activists say
Cook County official found pandemic’s upside — a chance to double dip
Trump and his supporters keep shoveling manure about Biden
Speaker Kevin McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
The Latest
Maria de la Luz Rodriguez hands out fliers to her community meeting set for Monday at 5 p.m. about Cooperativa La Villita in Little Village. The group aims to explore starting their own housing cooperative in the neighborhood to try to fend off gentrification and displacement.
Little Village
Fighting gentrification in Little Village, residents look to create a housing co-op
Worried about being priced out of their community, a group is exploring how to buy a building together and live there: “I don’t want to leave,” one person says. “There are many people who love Little Village but had to leave.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
373414507_255126110766723_8084781353451568006_n.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Reloj del arco de La Villita no será reinstalado para el desfile mexicano
El Departamento de Transporte está rehabilitando el arco, incluyendo el reloj, y aseguran que este volverá a su lugar a fin de año.
By Jackie Serrato
 
Girl Scouts with Troop 26260 paint in a mural that protests the building of a datacenter at an empty lot at E. 21st St. and S. Calumet Ave., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 20 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
The Bears lose their first game of the season, Chicago’s first casino opens, and the fire department honors Lt. Kevin Ward.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Tori Kelly brings her new tour to Lincoln Hall on Sept. 18.
Music
Tori Kelly bounces back from health scare with a new tour, EP
The singer-songwriter on tour after surviving a life-threatening health scare.
By Ambar Colón
 
merlin_115768108.jpg
Bears
DJ Moore unfazed by lack of targets vs. Packers
It was only the third time in 74 games as a starter he’s been targeted fewer than three times — and the first time in 61 games. But he’s confident he’ll break out eventually. “I’m not too worried about it,” he said. “It’s tough, but I’ll get there. We’ll get going.”
By Mark Potash
 