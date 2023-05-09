The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Lightfoot declares emergency amid new surge of immigrant arrivals

Though local officials have “worked tirelessly” to handle the increase in migrants, asylum-seekers and other new arrivals, “the situation has become increasingly untenable,” according to the executive order Lighfoot issued Tuesday.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Lightfoot declares emergency amid new surge of immigrant arrivals
Migrant stand in the lobby of the 8th District police station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 5, 2023.

Migrant stand in the lobby of the 8th District police station earlier this month. Asylum seekers have been temporarily sleeping at Chicago police stations while they wait for shelter.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday issued an emergency declaration as the city tries to deal with a surge of new arrivals in recent weeks.

The migrants, asylum-seekers and others, including many families, include another 48 people who arrived on Tuesday after they were inhumanely sent here by bus by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to Lightfoot.

All told, the city, with help Cook County and the state of Illinois, has provided emergency care for over 8,000 new arrivals since last August, according to the mayor’s office. To handle the recent surge, the city has relied on various departments as well as community-based organizations to provide temporary shelters and respite centers.

“We should all understand that this crisis will likely deepen before we see it get better,” the mayor’s office said in a statement, so the city is continuing to seek additional funds from the state and federal governments.

Related

Lightfoot’s decision to declare a “state of emergency” follows a sometimes contentious City Council hearing on Tuesday that culminated in the Budget Committee voting to earmark $51 million in 2021 surplus funds to cover a shortfall in city spending for the migrant crisis.

The hearing dragged on for two hours and featured familiar arguments about alderpersons being blindsided by the arrival of asylum-seekers in their wards and complaints that the $51 million spent to feed and house immigrants would be better spent on Chicagoans living in long-neglected neighborhoods.

Three alderpersons voted “No” to the funding transfer, which is less than half the $112 million the city needs through the end of June: Ald. David Moore (17th); Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) and Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st).

The mayor’s declaration empowers the chief procurement officer with sweeping purchasing powers similar to those granted to that department during the pandemic.

It directs city department heads to “undertake whatever efforts are feasible pursuant to their powers and duties and to drect their employees accordingly to manage this declared emergency.”

The mayor’s order also holds out the possibility of a request for additional state help.

“I reserve the authority to request the Governor of the State of Illinois to mobilize the National Guard to provide staffing and logistical support to address this emergency in the city of Chicago,” the declaration states.

At a joint City Council committee hearing late last month, alderpersons were told Chicago is out of money, space and time to handle the humanitarian crisis caused by asylum-seekers descending on the city, with 40,000 people waiting at the border and a surge that has yet to peak.

The calamity is so dire — with young families sleeping on the floors of police stations and “walk-ins” rising from 10 to 125 a day — the city is now being forced to make “hard decisions” that include taking Brands Park Field House and Leone Beach Field House offline and using shuttered South Shore High School as emergency shelter for asylum-seekers.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), whose ward includes Leone Field House, has argued that McCormick Place, Navy Pier or shuttered big-box stores should be used to house asylum seekers descending on Chicago, instead of “playing whack-a-mole” and inconveniencing multiple Chicago neighborhood/

“We need central locations. We need large spaces. We could better utilize our staffing time if we knew we had a large space,” Hadden told the Sun-Times last week.

“McCormick Place has lots of different facilities. If we had a large space that could accommodate, like, thousands of people, then we wouldn’t have to spend as much time kind of playing whack-a-mole on a bunch of smaller facilities, which both costs a lot of time and energy that runs into stepping on the toes in communities where, maybe, they don’t have time to ask for permission or do a real engagement process.”

Hadden pointed to what she called the “constant balance” between “the burden that Chicago neighborhoods versus downtown have to absorb.”

“There’s a reason that McCormick Place was stood up and put together as a COVID response place. Because from a logistics and emergency management perspective, it just would be ideal. ... And if it’s not McCormick, then some other big-box space where it’s a large facility where we can really bring more people and more resources to one or two locations as opposed to trying to manage a dozen,” she said.

“McCormick Place has lots of different facilities. If we had a large space that could accommodate, like, thousands of people, then we wouldn’t have to spend as much time kind of playing whack-a-mole on a bunch of smaller facilities, which both costs a lot of time and energy that runs into stepping on the toes in communities where, maybe, they don’t have time to ask for permission or do a real engagement process.”

Hadden pointed to what she called the “constant balance” between “the burden that Chicago neighborhoods versus downtown have to absorb.”

“There’s a reason that McCormick Place was stood up and put together as a COVID response place. Because from a logistics and emergency management perspective, it just would be ideal. ... And if it’s not McCormick, then some other big-box space where it’s a large facility where we can really bring more people and more resources to one or two locations as opposed to trying to manage a dozen,” she said.

A news conference is planned at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related

Next Up In Politics
Washington Federal Bank for Savings collapse sees another former employee charged
Lightfoot urges successor to continue corporate fund support for the arts
Chicago plumber pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 riot
Lightfoot bids tearful farewell to fifth floor of City Hall, but not people of Chicago: ‘My work is not done’
Will Ramirez-Rosa’s new Council leadership roles be ‘big step forward’ for progressives — or kick in the pants to developers?
New research finds small, mid-size Illinois cities have higher per-capita gun homicide rates than Chicago
The Latest
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
Motorist killed, Illinois state trooper seriously wounded in downstate shootout on Interstate 64
The trooper had pulled off to the side of the interstate around 3 a.m. to help a woman and a man stranded in their vehicle, according to the state police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Senators Meet For Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Letters to the Editor
Dick Durbin must act quickly on Supreme Court corruption allegations
What is the value of respecting the law if the highest court in the land does not? Supreme Court justices must be investigated and sanctioned where appropriate, writes a Logan Square resident.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after CEO John F. Gembara was found dead at a bank customer’s home in what authorities called a suicide.
Washington Federal Bank investigation
Washington Federal Bank for Savings collapse sees another former employee charged
Brian Fong is cooperating with prosecutors. Fifteen bank officials, workers and borrowers have been charged, and a Daley family was convicted of cheating on his taxes in a related case.
By Tim Novak
 
The owner of this Wisconsin gun store says he sold guns to Sonya Brown, who was accompanied by a man who claimed he was a law-enforcement officer.
Convicted robber used girlfriend to buy guns in Wisconsin, claimed he was cop, feds say
Simione Dunn and Sonya Brown face charges in federal court in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
According to a draft recommendation from a government task force released on Tuesday, women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50.&nbsp;
Well
Start mammograms at age 40, not 50, US health panel recommends
Tuesday’s update — if the draft proposal is finalized — would mark a shift in the influential panel’s guidelines although it’s not likely to end confusion. Other health groups differ over when and how often to screen.
By Associated Press
 