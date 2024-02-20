The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
College Sports Sports

College Football Playoff approves new format for 12-team field

The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembling of the Pac-12.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE College Football Playoff approves new format for 12-team field
College Football Playoff logo

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections

Roger Steinman/AP

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday to tweak the format.

The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembling of the Pac-12, and has been anticipated for several months. An expected vote last month was delayed at the Pac-12's request.

The original plan for the 12-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes, and six at-large selections. But with one fewer power conference after the Pac-12's demise, the commissioners who manage the CFP recommended to make the change from a 6-6 format to a 5-7.

No conference will have automatic access. Those five slots will go to the highest-ranked conference champs as determined by the CFP selection committee, ensuring at least one team from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will make the 12-team field.

The selection committee's rankings also will determine the seven at-large bids. There will be no limit to how many teams can come from the same league.

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022," said Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University and chair of the CFP Board of Managers. "I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

The coming season will be the first with a 12-team playoff after 10 years of it being a four-team event.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern turns back late Indiana rally for victory
Terrence Shannon leads Illini to first win at Maryland since 2011
Illinois State’s Johnny Kinziger contributes to lucrative payout with big game
Northwestern suffers letdown against Rutgers
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s career scoring record
Terrence Shannon scores 31 in Illinois’ rout of Michigan
The Latest
SOX_CST_052213_14_39269689_999x854.jpg
White Sox
Jerry Reinsdorf to pitch IL House speaker on South Loop White Sox ballpark, seek $1 billion in public funding
The billionaire White Sox owner was expected to hold court with other officials on the glitzy plan as lawmakers gather in Springfield ahead of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s annual budget address on Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Tina Sfondeles
 
Niles North's Hunter Gawron (21) dunks against Prospect.
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 169: Previewing the IHSA Class 4A regionals
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen focus on the Class 4A bracket, going through each of the sectionals and talking about the best regional matchups.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
I-290 lanes reopen after reported shooting on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
Westbound lanes of Interstate 290 just before Interstate 390 were closed around 8 a.m. and reopened about 40 minutes later, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gun locks
Other Views
To save childrens’ lives, safe gun storage must become a priority
Society has saved lives with campaigns against smoking and promoting seat belt use. We can do it again by promoting secure storage of guns in households with children.
By Deanna Behrens, M.D.
 
Rendering of a proposed new White Sox ballpark at The 78.
Editorials
The public’s price of admission for new White Sox stadium: $400 million in state tax revenue
Owner Jerry Reinsdorf wants to create a taxing district around the stadium to capture $400 million in state sales tax revenue once The 78 site is built-up, to help fund a new stadium and retire bonds sold to finance it.
By CST Editorial Board
 