Saturday, March 9, 2024
Loyola wins regular-season finale, claims share of Atlantic 10 title

Coach Drew Valentine took his team from last place in its first season in the Atlantic 10 to a share of the conference regular-season title with Richmond.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Loyola coach Drew Valentine gestures on the sideline.

Loyola coach Drew Valentine’s team finished the regular season with a 23-8 record, including 15-3 in the Atlantic 10.

Paul Beaty/AP

Loyola's turnaround is complete.

After finishing in last place in its first season in the Atlantic 10, the Ramblers earned a share of the regular-season conference title with a 64-54 victory over La Salle on Saturday at Gentile Arena.

Loyola (23-8, 15-3) tied Richmond, which lost to George Mason on Saturday, atop the standings. The Spiders still earned the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament, which begins Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York. The No. 2 Ramblers' first game will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Dame Adelekun scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Loyola, which won its third straight and 10th in 11 games. Des Watson added 11 points, and Miles Rubin and Braden Norris each finished with 10.

Jhamir Brickus led the way for the Explorers (15-16, 6-12) with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Khalil Brantley added 10 points and six rebounds. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi had eight points and two blocks.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 2:58 left in the first half and never looked back. Norris led with eight points in the first half to help put the Ramblers ahead 37-28 at the break.

