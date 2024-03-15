The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Michigan fires Juwan Howard after five seasons as men’s basketball coach

Howard, who starred at Chicago Vocational as a high school star, finished with an 82-67 overall record at Michigan. His team was just 8-24 this season after an 18-16 effort last year that earned the Wolverines an NIT bid

By  Associated Press
   
Michigan has fired men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard.

Carlos Osorio/AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired coach Juwan Howard on Friday after five seasons, parting ways with the former Fab Five star whose return to his alma mater included two trips to the NCAA Tournament before a concerning decline the past two seasons.

Howard, who was also a high school star at Chicago Vocational in the 1990s, finished with an 82-67 overall record at Michigan. His team was just 8-24 this season after an 18-16 effort last year that earned the Wolverines an NIT bid — a far cry from the 2021 and 2022 seasons that took Michigan to the NCAA tourney. He was The Associated Press coach of the year in 2021 after winning the Big Ten Conference regular-season title.

