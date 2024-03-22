The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
College Sports Sports

March Madness: 3 things to know about Illinois’ second-round foe, Duquesne, which is highly confident in its ‘D’

The 11th-seeded Dukes are all hands, disruption and chaos at the defensive end of the floor.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE March Madness: 3 things to know about Illinois’ second-round foe, Duquesne, which is highly confident in its ‘D’
APTOPIX NCAA Duquesne BYU Basketball

Duquesne’s Fousseyni Drame ties up BYU forward Noah Waterman during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photos

OMAHA, Neb. — Late on Jan. 20, there was no other way for an outsider to look at it: Duquesne was a bust.

The Dukes had just fallen to 0-5 in Atlantic 10 play, a losing streak that included a 72-67 game at Loyola. Making the NCAA Tournament would have seemed like a preposterous notion to anyone considering it.

Well, this 11th-seeded team is 16-3 since and — no doubt about it — peaking as it waits to take a shot at third-seeded Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here are a few things to know about the Dukes.

1. The defense never rests: This team is all hands, disruption and chaos at that end of the floor. And it is mighty confident that it can throw the Illini — who score in the mid-80s on average — for a loop.

“Keeping the game in the low 60s, that’s what we do,” guard Kareem Rozier said.

“We’ve got to put our dukes up and guard,” forward David Dixon said next before one-upping his teammate. “Keep them below 60.”

We’ll see about that.

2. The Drame team: Fousseyni and Hassan Drame were key players on the St. Peter’s team that went to the Elite Eight a couple of years ago. Now they’re Dukes, with Fousseyni in a major role. They are Muslims and observing Ramadan, fasting from sunup to sundown. Game time Saturday is 7:40 p.m., almost exactly the time the sun was scheduled to set on Friday.

“Fasting just feels different,” Fousseyni said. “It activates this type of energy within yourself.”

Maybe a nice halftime snack will be in order?

3. Keith Dambrot’s farewell: Duquesne’s coach will retire at season’s end, which could mean Saturday. This is his fourth Big Dance as a coach — he made it three times with Akron — and at least he’ll always have this year’s upset of BYU.

“I have some emotional times,” he said, “but I also have some relaxed times. I feel like it’s the most relaxed I’ve ever coached.”

Next Up In College Sports
Terrence Shannon Jr. comps to LeBron James aside, the emerging key for Illinois is big man Dain Dainja
Northwestern advances past Florida Atlantic with overtime win
March Madness: Northwestern committed to ensuring Boo Buie’s last dance is one to remember
Illinois pours it on in second half to beat Morehead State in first round of NCAA Tournament
No. 11 seed Duquesne tops No. 6 seed BYU 71-67 in NCAA Tournament
Dave Eanet knows meaning of Northwestern’s latest appearance in NCAA Tournament
The Latest
The Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
News
MCA recognizes worker union
The employees last month announced they had unionized as the Museum of Contemporary Art Workers United.
By David Struett
 
IMG_3837.jpg
Crime
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Dexter Reed, 26, was fatally shot after a shootout that wounded a Chicago police officer Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Fidel Marquez, former ComEd senior vice president of governmental and external affairs.
ComEd bribery trial
Feds say crucial witness against Michael Madigan gave false answer while trying to buy gun
Fidel Marquez did not succeed in purchasing the firearm, and no criminal charges appear to have been filed against him. Prosecutors confirmed earlier this week that he is expected to testify at the trial of ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.
By Jon Seidel
 
A health care worker administers the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
Other Views
Migrants should be vaccinated for measles at U.S. ports of entry
Venezuela, where most of the migrants come from, used to have relatively high vaccination rates but, due to instability there, rates have plummeted and measles cases have increased.
By Rebecca Singer and Stockton Mayer
 
Tigers White Sox Baseball
White Sox
White Sox sign outfielder Robbie Grossman
Outfielder lands with White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 