Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Man, 64, shot to death in Calumet Heights

Around 9 p.m., a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone approached and shot him in the head and chest, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man, 64, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 9 p.m. when a man walked up to him and shot him in the head and chest, police said. The man died at the scene.

A man was shot to death Monday night in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.

The still-unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooter fled west.

No one was in custody.

