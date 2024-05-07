Man, 64, shot to death in Calumet Heights

A man was shot to death Monday night in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.

Around 9 p.m., a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone approached and shot him in the head and chest, Chicago police said.

The still-unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooter fled west.

No one was in custody.