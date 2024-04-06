The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
College Sports Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State

Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Zach Edey, Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State
N.C. State forward DJ Burns Jr. dishes off as Purdue center Zach Edey defends during the second half of the national semifinals Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

N.C. State forward DJ Burns Jr. dishes off as Purdue center Zach Edey defends during the second half of the national semifinals Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Brynn Anderson/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory Saturday that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title.

N.C. State poked and jabbed at the 7-foot-4 Edey and gave him fits over his 40 minutes on the floor, but he still dominated the battle of big men against 6-9, 275-pound Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr., who labored to eight points and four assists. DJ Horne led the 11th-seeded Wolfpack with 20 points.

Purdue (34-4) moves on to Monday night’s final to play the winner of the later game between Alabama and defending champion UConn. N.C. State (26-15) ended its season two victories shy of a repeat of 1983, when it came through in nine straight must-win games to capture one of history’s most unlikely titles.

Some might call this run by top-seeded Purdue unlikely, too. The program is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980, only one season after becoming the second top seed to fall in the first round.

Edey and coach Matt Painter’s team have swatted away every challenge so far. They did it this time despite a three-point night from their second-leading scorer, Braden Smith, who shot 1 for 9 (but finished with eight rebounds and six assists).

He wasn’t the only one who couldn’t buy a bucket. The N.C. State team that outscored Duke 55-37 after halftime in the Elite Eight shot 28.6% over the last 20 minutes this time — a cold spell that included open looks galore that simply would not fall.

It made for some ugly hoops. At one stretch early in the second half, the teams missed 10 straight shots between them.

For all Smith’s struggles, he put the final dagger in N.C. State’s season.

It came at the end of a stretch during which Horne shot an airball and Edey swatted N.C. State guard Jayden Taylor’s shot out of the paint, while on the other end, Fletcher Loyer and then Smith made back-to-back 3s.

Smith’s was part of an 8-0 run that pushed Purdue’s lead to 20. The only drama left was whether the Wolfpack would surpass their season low in scoring of 52 points. They did not.

Edey, the back-to-back AP Player of the Year, had his 29th double-double of the season. But this was no easy stroll through the paint for the nation’s leading scorer. N.C. State finished with eight steals. Most came from guards sagging down on Edey and swatting it away.

Horne did OK on Edey. Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks did even better. In the end, though, Edey was just too hard to deal with. He blocked two shots, altered about five others and his inside presence played into N.C. State’s 36% shooting night.

Next Up In College Sports
Caitlin Clark can put GOAT discussion to rest in NCAA title game against South Carolina
Polling Place: Here are your men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament picks — and preferences
Triton coach Brian Burns already making presence known by reaching national championship in first year
Bracket busters? UConn has been more like bracket gangbusters
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past UConn in women’s Final Four
South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State to reach NCAA title game
The Latest
Stars Blackhawks Hockey
Blackhawks
Blackhawks continue springtime surge with win over conference-leading Stars
The Hawks held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday and now stand 8-6-0 since March 5. They’ve beaten plenty of bad teams during that time period, but the Stars represent a far tougher opponent.
By Ben Pope
 
Screenshot 2024-04-05 at 5.26.17 PM.png
Technology
Use these tips to photograph the eclipse and avoid damaging your phone or camera
Most phone cameras automatically adjust exposure, making eclipse photography difficult with only 4 minutes. Taking more test shots in the days before the eclipse will save time.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
Food and Restaurants
Green City Market opens 25th season earlier than ever, bringing thousands to Lincoln Park
The opening day for the market featured double the number of early season vendors, many of whom sold out in the market’s first few hours as crowds flocked to purchase farm fresh produce.
By Violet Miller
 
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list
Robert Jr. joined Eloy Jimenez on the IL. Lenyn Sosa was called up from Triple-A Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
JORDAN COLLINS
Bulls
Doug Collins finally on right side of good timing as Hall of Fame calls
It always felt like Collins was that player/coach/team adviser that dabbled in poor timing or bad luck. But when his entire basketball resume was looked at by the Hall of Fame, they made the decision to make sure he would be inducted with the Class of 2024.
By Joe Cowley
 