The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Columnists Commentary

I’m sick of our divisive politics, but voting still matters

I understand why some folks tune it all out and don’t vote or even register. But I fear that way of thinking contributes to the problem, and that it might be precisely what political extremists want us to think.

By  Alden Loury
   
SHARE I’m sick of our divisive politics, but voting still matters
A voter receives his I Voted card after casting his ballot on Nov. 8. The nation’s divisive politics are maddening, but columnist Alden Loury writes that he still votes because it matters.

A voter receives his I Voted card after casting his ballot on Nov. 8. The nation’s divisive politics are maddening, but columnist Alden Loury writes that he still votes because it matters.

AP Photos

Neither party is mine, not the jackass or the elephant.

Those words — rapped by the legendary Chuck D in Public Enemy’s 1991 classic “By the Time I Get to Arizona” — have long embodied my view of American politics.

I’ve always been intrigued by the never-ending tug-of-war for control of our local, state and federal governments. For years, I’ve been engaged watching debates and Sunday morning political roundtables for the back-and-forth on public policies to tackle our toughest challenges. I’ve been entertained by the chess-like strategy on display during election season, as each side positions its money, its players and its ideology to try and out-maneuver the opponent and claim victory.

But I’ve grown to detest both the Democrats and the Republicans.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

What was once a contentious, yet respectful, battle between political parties has devolved into an ugly, bare-knuckled, win-at-all-costs street fight with no rules and no honor. At one time, our political drama made for great theater. Today, it looks more like trashy reality TV.

I understand why some folks choose to tune it all out and not to vote or even register. “What difference does it make? I vote every year and nothing changes, so why bother?” they might ask.

But I fear that way of thinking is contributing to the divisiveness in our politics and that it might be precisely what political extremists want us to think.

The extremists have taken a stranglehold of our politics, and they no longer seem to recognize that everyday citizens are still a part of the process. Both Democrats and Republicans have seemingly given up on governing. Instead of burning the midnight oil to negotiate and compromise on legislation, the parties have decided to wage a war on each other to win elections. The ultimate prize is gaining control of our legislative bodies. If they have control, there’s no need to compromise.

To secure votes and win elections, the parties more often bludgeon voters with fears, rhetoric and accusations, and less often with arguments about why their ideas and approach are more effective.

Shrinking the electorate has become a tried-and-true strategy. Redistricting and voter suppression are tools the parties have used to limit the voting power — or deny voting access — of those who might support the other side. And when would-be voters decide to disengage, they play right into those plans.

Fewer voters means fewer votes needed to win.

Consider this, based on the latest election results: Fewer than 650,000 Chicagoans turned out for last week’s midterm elections. That’s roughly one-third of the estimated 1.9 million citizens of voting age in the city. Just 1.5 million of those folks are registered voters, and less than half of those registered actually voted.

When disgruntled would-be voters stay home, they’re effectively dumbing down the electoral process. Those would-be voters are the ones who require a hard sell to win their support. If they got involved, the political parties would be forced to engage with them and feed them more than the same old crap the party loyalists swallow on a daily basis while watching Fox News and MSNBC.

If the disgruntled walk away from the electoral process, there’s no need for the parties to make convincing arguments. They can continue preaching to the choir.

I’m as disgruntled as the next guy, so I don’t fault those who choose to stay away.

However, through it all, I get up every Election Day, as I did last week, and I go to the polls and cast a ballot.

Opinion Newsletter

For sure, I am motivated to vote because of the sacrifices — literally, the blood that was shed and the lives that were lost — to ensure that Black Americans have the right to vote. And the fight to keep those rights remains.

But I also vote because it matters.

I don’t fool myself into believing that a vote will, in and of itself, right wrongs, level playing fields or solve our problems.

But I do believe that staying home only serves to harden our political climate and make matters worse.

Alden Loury is data projects editor for WBEZ and writes a monthly column for the Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
We should not accept any more children being gunned down
The state should help fund CTA’s proposed Red Line extension
Every religion should step up against extremism
Kanye and Kyrie Irving? African Americans have much bigger things to worry about
No matter your situation, this shelter has a canine that is just right for you
Big Game Hunting: Illinois takes on Purdue in the game of the year in the Big Ten West
The Latest
Mateo Zastro, 3, was fatally shot on the Southwest Side in a road rage attack, according to Chicago Police.
Other Views
We should not accept any more children being gunned down
Society needs to recognize that everyone counts. It is unconscionable that children are being murdered in the streets of America. Step up and do something about it. I’ll join you.
By Tom Weitzel
 
CTA Red Line trains wait to come in at the 95th Red Line station on Chicago’s Southside, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
Letters to the Editor
The state should help fund CTA’s proposed Red Line extension
This extension will support the economic engine of the state, creating jobs, expanding economic development and industry, contributing to state coffers and bringing people back to Chicago and Illinois to live, work, raise families and invest.
By Letters to the Editor
 
In the past, whenever a violent act was committed by a Muslim in this country or thousands of miles away, many non-Muslims would accuse the larger Muslim community of ignoring the problem of extremism.
Other Views
Every religion should step up against extremism
For decades, Muslims have been unfairly singled out and asked where the “moderate” members of their community are and why they don’t speak up. Now it’s time for a lot of those who’ve been pointing fingers to look in the mirror and ask themselves the same question.
By Omer M. Mozaffar
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
16-year-old shot in South Shore drive-by
The teen is in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 