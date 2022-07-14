The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Columnists Entertainment and Culture News

‘Born a Crime’ speaks to now

TV host Trevor Noah’s book, published in 2016, has things to say about what’s happening in the United States right now.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE ‘Born a Crime’ speaks to now
Trevor Noah, hosting the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in April 2022.

Trevor Noah, onstage while hosting the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas last April. If you didn’t read his book when it came out in 2016, it’s still worthwhile and relevant.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Keeping up with popular culture is exhausting and impossible. Why bother even trying? The new hit movie or song, the latest viral TikTok. There’s so much of it; most can be easily missed.

But when somebody I know recommends something, I pay attention. What’s the point of talking otherwise? When a young man in his 20s — a Chicago teacher — urged me to read Trevor Noah’s book, “Born a Crime,” I immediately sought it out on Audible.

The fact that it had been a No. 1 bestseller when it came out in 2016 was news to me. I knew exactly one thing about Noah: he replaced Jon Stewart on his TV show, which I never watch. Occasionally a quip of Noah’s might pop up on Twitter.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Noah was born in South Africa. A good book introduces you not only to people — Noah, his parents, his friends — but to a place. “Born a Crime” — literally true in Noah’s case, born of an illegal union of his Black mother and Swiss father — does exactly that. We see South Africa with its 11 official languages, its oppressive Apartheid system where officials are sticking pencils in people’s hair and if the pencil stays in place, you’re Black, and you can’t live in certain areas. Chinese people are officially Black, but Japanese are officially white.

The book contains one of the funniest set pieces I’ve ever read. Because of inadequate education — it isn’t just Texas — a Black South African family will sometimes name their baby “Hitler” in honor of the powerful guy in the distant past who caused so much trouble for other Europeans. I won’t go into detail, so as not to spoil it when you read the book, which you absolutely should. Let’s just say the episode involves HItler and a dance party.

But that isn’t why I’m writing this. I’m writing this because the book speaks to our moment.

Noah is hustling pirated CDs in the street, living on the margins of crime. He buys a stolen camera.

“I’ll never forget that camera,” Noah writes. “It was a digital camera. ... It was full of pictures of a nice white family on vacation.”

Noah felt terrible.

“You don’t think about it. But this camera had a face. I went through those pictures, knowing how much my family pictures meant to me, and I thought, I haven’t stolen a camera; I’ve stolen someone’s memories. I’ve stolen part of someone’s life.”

He had an epiphany.

“In society we do horrible things to one another because we don’t see the person it affects,” he writes. “We don’t see their face. We don’t see them, as people. Which was the whole reason the hood was built in the first place. To keep the victims of apartheid out of sight and out of mind. Because if white people ever saw black people as human, they would see that slavery is unconscionable. We live in a world where we don’t see the ramifications of what we do to others, because we don’t live with them.”

It addressed a puzzle. With all the problems facing the country, why the war on books, on education? Why ban anything that presents gay kids, or trans kids, in a positive light? Why turn the most unobjectionable catch phrase ever — “Black Lives Matter” — into some kind of menacing mark of the illuminati? And I was reminded, reading Noah’s book: They’re afraid to see their potential victims as people. A bully needs someone to kick, and if society is going to paint those people as decent and valuable and equal, it’s harder to abuse them without consequence. They don’t want to see their faces.

One more important line from the book. His mother is the hero of the story. Her ex-husband buys a gun he will later use to shoot her in the head. (She survives.)

“Why did he buy a gun?” Noah asks.

“I don’t know,” his mother replies. “He thinks he’s the policeman of the world, and that’s the problem with the world. We have people who cannot police themselves, so they want to police everyone else around them.”

Exactly. There’s a lot of that going around, but I’ve never heard it put so well. Read the book.

Related

Next Up In Commentary
Chicago progressives took on the FOP — and won in midterm elections
What Illinois needs to do to help communities improve pedestrian, cycling safety
In wake of Highland Park, Uvalde, other gun slaughters, activists in D.C. plead for assault weapons ban
Start now to take back U.S. Supreme Court
Gun advocates, politicians have blood on their hands
With domestic violence rising, police must make sure victims are safe from firearms threat
The Latest
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs
Afternoon Edition
The feds sue the Cubs, Chicago astronomers get to use the James Webb Space Telescope and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara speaks at a Trump rally in Mount Greenwood in November 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Chicago progressives took on the FOP — and won in midterm elections
Progressives showed that when legislators do the hard work of engaging with constituents and volunteers have real conversations at doors with voters, they will support transformative change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Sandra Fernandez (center), a member of ARISE Chicago, holds a sign Wednesday in the Pilsen neighborhood.
La Voz Chicago
Anuncian nuevas pautas laborales que protegen a los trabajadores indocumentados
Las pautas aplican a aquellos que presenten quejas laborales contra sus empleadores.
By Michael Loria
 
Jeremiah Moore, 7, of East Chicago, Indiana, was shot and killed around 1:15 a.m. on July 12, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Niño de 7 años es asesinado a tiros en la camioneta de su familia
El tiroteo se produjo sólo unas semanas después de que el niño participara en una manifestación en el centro de Chicago contra la violencia armada hacia los niños.
By Kade Heather
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Hombre persigue a personas conduciendo su auto robado y lo choca
El hombre persiguió al auto y alguien adentro comenzó a dispararle, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 