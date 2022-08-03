The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Republicans are embracing one of the world’s worst leaders

Despite the detestable recent comments of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said “We do not want to become peoples(sic) of mixed-race” or join in Western Europe’s “mixed-race world,” CPAC will all too happily host him.

By  S. E. Cupp
   
SHARE Republicans are embracing one of the world’s worst leaders
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Visits Vienna Following Recent Controversial Remark

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a press conference on Orban’s official visit on July 28 in Vienna, Austria.

Michael Gruber/Getty Images

This week, he has a high-visibility time slot on the opening day of CPAC Texas, the once- annual conservative conference that’s become such a successful grift for Republicans, it’s now held multiple times a year.

While he’ll be warmly welcomed in the Trinity Ballroom of the Hilton Anatole, the list of his anti-democratic intrusions is long and alarming:

Attempts at obstructing free and fair elections. Undermining democratic institutions, including the media. Expanding executive powers. A far-right politicization of the highest courts. Exerting political influence over education. Bans on speech pertaining to gender and sexuality. Marginalizing minority groups. Promoting ethno-nationalism and white pride. Corruption and graft at the highest levels of government. Use of propaganda to mislead the public. Embracing world dictators and autocratic regimes.

It may sound all too familiar, and this list could easily describe former President Donald Trump’s remaking of the American right.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

But it also describes Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s remaking of Hungary’s political system over many years — and four terms — as the country’s populist head of state.

So it’s probably no coincidence that Orban was invited to speak at CPAC this year. Pro-Trump Republicans and right-wing nationalists have embraced Orban and his hold over Hungary — what Zack Beauchamp calls his “soft fascism.” Or, in H. David Baer’s assessment, the ways in which “Orban controls the pursuit of happiness.”

The things that have made him a fixture in right-wing circles here at home, a rising star in the MAGA universe, are the same things that prompted Freedom House, the oldest American organization devoted to the defense of democracy around the world, to downgrade Hungary to a partial democracy in 2020 — a “transitional or hybrid regime” existing somewhere in the “gray zone” between democracies and autocracies. The nation maintains that ominous distinction today.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Nonetheless, Trump has praised Orban repeatedly. In a statement backing his re-election, he wrote glowingly, “He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all.”

Orban also endorsed Trump, saying, “What the president represents is good for Central Europe, which is why we are rooting — at least me personally — for him to win the election.

Sounding very much like Orban and Trump, Tucker Carlson has lauded the leader for not allowing “this nation of 10 million people to be changed forever by people we didn’t invite in and who are coming here illegally.” He says Orban’s government offers “a lot of lessons for the rest of us.” Presumably, he means positive ones.

Orban has returned the favor, telling a CPAC Hungary (yes, that happened) crowd that the key to power for the American right was to have their own media — or, in other words, propaganda outlets. He then proceeded to call Fox just that, saying: “Only friend Tucker Carlson places himself on the line without wavering,” and “programs like his should be broadcasted(sic) day and night.”

Steve Bannon, freshly convicted on contempt of Congress charges and also appearing at CPAC, once called Orban “the most significant guy on the scene right now,” and “Trump before Trump.” Bannon has tried to do for Orban in Hungary what he did for Trump in America, saying, “All I’m trying to be is the infrastructure, globally, for the global populist movement.”

And despite his detestable recent comments, where Orban said of Hungary, “We do not want to become peoples(sic) of mixed-race” or join in Western Europe’s “mixed-race world,” CPAC will all too happily host him.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, has justified his appearance by sheepishly hiding behind non-existent threats of cancel culture, saying, “When we silence people we skip the chance to learn why [we] agree or disagree [with] their POV.”

The funny thing is, the new far-right never does go ahead and disagree with people like Orban, because they don’t. It’s obvious to a fifth grader that the point of these invitations is to elevate Orban and other terribles, not warn voters off their bad ideas.

Orban isn’t the first or only strong man CPAC is cuddling up to. In 2021, Brazil’s so-called “Trump of the Tropics,” President Jair Bolsonaro, spoke at CPAC Brasil, where Don Jr. also livestreamed in from the U.S. At the 2022 event, his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, spoke alongside Trump aide Jason Miller. The younger Bolsonaro is also speaking at the Texas CPAC this week.

What’s next? A CPAC Russia? A Vladimir Putin address at the next CPAC Texas? With the right’s growing embrace of dictators and autocracies, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
For White Sox, trade deadline was just another dull day in a painfully dull season
Not so fast? Alderpersons seek to wave the caution flag on mayor’s NASCAR plan
Racist posts by alleged Highland Park parade shooter might offer clues to massacre
Mt. Carmel is wise to remain an all-boys high school
Views on Capitol riot not only objectionable perspective of conservatives
You, too, can visit Chicago without weapons!
The Latest
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus greets fans as he walks to practice Saturday.
Bears
Bears will play starters in preseason opener
Matt Eberflus will play his first-teamers, including quarterback Justin Fields, against the Chiefs.
By Patrick Finley
 
Image_from_iOS__19_.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Suspect in Highland Park massacre pleads not guilty to 117 criminal charges
Robert E. Crimo III is accused of opening fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and wounding at least 48 others.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker at a recent press conference.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to hit jackpot with 2022 rookies — so far, he is
The early reviews on Poles’ top three picks are promising, and fifth-rounder Braxton Jones has emerged as the leader at left tackle.
By Jason Lieser
 
Nicky Strahl, wildlife/hunting heritage biologist for the IDNR, waits at William Powers State Recreation Area while Giorgio Santoro draws the first card at the drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake.
Outdoors
Oh, the anomaly! Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA
Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA on Chicago’s Southeast Side is an anomaly worth experiencing; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly prosecutor accused of using fake name, private email to communicate with journalist
The claim by attorneys for former Kelly worker Derrel McDavid landed less than two weeks before Kelly is set to go on trial in Chicago’s federal court on Aug. 15.
By Jon Seidel
 