The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Columnists Sports NBA

Zach LaVine isn’t the problem — the Bulls are

Now that it has become a foregone conclusion that LaVine won’t finish the season — or the year or maybe the month — in a Bulls uniform, the time has come to look at the other side of the coin. The non-basketball side.

By  Scoop Jackson
   
SHARE Zach LaVine isn’t the problem — the Bulls are
Magic_Bulls_Basketball.jpg

Zach LaVine drives to the basket past the Magic’s Paolo Banchero in the second half Wednesday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

‘‘Ladies, if you got 14 women hating on you, you need to figure out how the — to get to 16 before the summer gets here. Fellas, if you got 20 haters, you need 40 of them —, what [are] you complaining about? If there’s any haters in here right now that don’t have nobody to hate on, feel free to hate on me.” — Katt Williams, gospel

It was his swan-song game. A game that was all on him because his “equaled half” wasn’t present because of personal issues. The game that will go down as the official beginning of his end. At least here in Chicago. Everything that happens afterward is just one step closer to the exit. Closer to the art of noise that has been his time here.

Zach LaVine, one of the best bad-shot makers in the league, ended Wednesday’s winnable game against the Magic with two Kobe-esque threes that turned a 19-point deficit in the third quarter into a tie game with 7.5 seconds left. We all know swans don’t sing, but damn. The franchise player on the day in which he finally (an important word) spoke out loud about the years-old, ongoing trade rumors buzzarding around his existence with the Bulls being real — turning rumor into acceptance — never touched the ball again once Orlando took the lead with 1.4 seconds left. 

“We had our best player make the plays to get us in the situation, and they went to theirs,” Bulls announcer Stacey King said into the mic immediately after the Bulls’ two-point loss to the Magic.

The “our best player” in that statement stands out. Probably because King probably would have used the same phrasing if DeMar DeRozan was on the floor. But the Bulls still took another ‘‘L.’’ And LaVine’s reality only got realer. If Wednesday’s game didn’t show any of us anything, it solidified in all haters’ minds that LaVine will never be enough. He had a heroic 34-point performance Friday in the follow-up loss to the Magic.

Now that it has become a foregone conclusion that LaVine won’t finish the season — or the year or maybe the month — in a Bulls uniform, the time has come to look at the other side of the coin. The non-basketball side. The side that gets lost in the W-L percentage, in the data-searching analytics that will be used to make the Bulls getting rid of him make absolute sense. Because what will be the focus is how $40 million is a lot of single-season money to give a player and a hard price to move when an organization wants to part ways.

But in a marketplace in which 90% of every team’s base operating budget by law has to be spent, then where the $40M is going is more of a concern than the $40M itself. And at some point by either trade deadline or end of the season, some team will look at their 40-mill assets and realize that LaVine might be a better option. It always happens that way in the NBA. 

What doesn’t always happen in the NBA? A max-paid player handling never-ending trade rumors with the dignity LaVine has. Something that we should recognize, appreciate and applaud.

At any point, LaVine could have done a Ben Simmons/Anthony Davis/Kyrie Irving/Jimmy Butler/Kevin Durant/James Harden-type move that he had the right to exercise. Put his private feelings and frustrations out on Front Street & Madison and/or put the organization on blast for whatever (right or wrong) reason he chose to use as an exit strategy and hold the Bulls hostage to his requests by half-assing it on the court or finding a legal loophole in his contract or new league rules that afforded him the room to not play at all without losing bags of commas and zeros.

But he didn’t. LaVine played the game off the court the way the Bulls laid it out for it to be played until he couldn’t play it any longer. Until he realized the “game” was over. Which at this point, it is.

So peace, Zach. Appreciate all you’ve done. Keep collecting haters. Keeping it dignified at 200 when 100 would have been good enough. Unfortunately, this will all be the same without you. The targets’ll just shift. The city, the haters, the self-proclaimed basketball savants, the Bulls’ organization will focus on another scapegoat, another player, another purpose and reason as to why things remain the way they have.

You won’t look at it as a blessing in this moment, but once far enough removed, you will. Same way Khalil Mack did, same way Roquan Smith did, same as David Montgomery is doing right now in their rearviews from the Bears. Same way DeMar will once the Bulls decide to seal his fate the way they’re doing yours.

Just leave knowing the Bulls are in need of a total culture change. Period. What that entails is not for us or you to decide because we aren’t the ones inside the organization who established, cultivated and allowed the disposable, irreconcilable culture to exist. But if we’re honest, we know it ain’t all — or a lot of it — on you. But know until you’re gone, they’re going to make you feel like it is.

Next Up In Commentary
Poem is where the heart is for our Rick Telander
Journalists in Gaza deserve protection — not death
Supporters of Invest in Kids scholarships didn’t try hard enough to get to bargaining table
Illinois Commerce Commission steps up for natural gas customers
Big Game Hunting: Illinois, Northwestern get Week 12 shots to lock into bowl position
Los maestros de secundaria que crearon un museo en Chicago
The Latest
AP23318426730984.jpg
College Sports
Loyola trying to ramble its way back
After an ugly season, coach Drew Valentine is looking to return the Ramblers to their recent heights.
By Kyle Williams
 
Rick Telander book cover
Sports Saturday
Poem is where the heart is for our Rick Telander
Sun-Times sports columnist finishes decades-long passion project by publishing book of poetry for children
By Rick Telander
 
A greeat egret in flight, as photographed in detail. Credit: Paul Vriend
Chicago outoors: Great egret detail, IL lake sturgeon, Bassmaster’s 1st “Million Dollar Man”
Paul Vriend photographing a great egret in flight, Illinois’ effort to reestablish lake sturgeon and Bassmaster’s 1st “Million Dollar Man,” Larrry Nixon retiring from competitive fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_101361592.jpg
Bears
Bears could follow Lions’ road to contention
With Rams cast-off Jared Goff at quarterback, the Lions have turned it around by building solid offensive and defensive lines that gives them balance on offense and a chance to make the most of every weapon they have.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_117251407.jpg
Bears
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
Defensive end Montez Sweat had a full week of preparation after short weeks against the Saints and Panthers. But he’ll be up against a quality Lions offensive line, anchored by Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell.
By Mark Potash
 