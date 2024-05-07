Girl, 13, shot in South Chicago neighborhood

Police were questioning a ‘person of interest’ after a 13-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

No charges have been announced.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her body about 7:50 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Commercial Avenue, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A spokesperson for the fire department could not be reached immediately.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.