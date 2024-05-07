The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Crime News South Chicago

Girl, 13, shot in South Chicago neighborhood

The girl was shot in the 8200 block of South Commercial Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 13, shot in South Chicago neighborhood
CFD-01.JPG

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

Police were questioning a ‘person of interest’ after a 13-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

No charges have been announced.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her body about 7:50 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Commercial Avenue, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A spokesperson for the fire department could not be reached immediately.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 64, shot to death in Calumet Heights
2 wounded in shooting outside Wrigley Field
Police issue notice of armed robberies in Albany Park, Grand Central
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Jeffrey Manor
Man charged with attempted murder in McHenry dog attack
Driver killed at Gage Park street takeover may not have been a participant, alderperson says
The Latest
Two people in jackets and carrying bags walk outside a building with a Google sign.
Other Views
Companies rushing to end diversity programs are making a mistake
DEI programs help eliminate hiring barriers for otherwise qualified candidates who don’t have “the inside track” for jobs, a nonprofit leader writes. Without such programs, Gen Z could lose faith in their career prospects.
By Cosette Nazon-Wilburn
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My granddaughter buys me gadgets that I don’t want
She disregards requests to stop giving electronic gifts to the 77-year-old, who finds them more frustrating than enjoyable.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Lemon Cheesecake Cupcakes
Recipes
Menu Planner: Treat your family to lemon cheesecake cupcakes
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago White Sox v St. Louis Cardinals
White Sox
No fear: White Sox' Bryan Ramos commands language, first big-league experience
“I don’t want to be scared to speak,” Ramos said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 