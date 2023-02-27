The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Columnists News Chicago

Progressive leaders can blame themselves if Garcia or Johnson fail to make mayoral runoff

Rivals Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Brandon Johnson are part of the activist progressive wing that — in another time and place — would be united around one mayoral candidate.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Progressive leaders can blame themselves if Garcia or Johnson fail to make mayoral runoff

The early voting site at the Willye B. White Park in East Rogers Park is named after the five-time track-and-field Olympian. At 1610 W. Howard, it’s planted in one of the most diverse corners of the city, a few blocks from the Evanston border and an “L” station.

During a stroll on Clark Street on Sunday, storefront churches with Black congregants were holding services; customers were shopping at retail stores with signs in Spanish; and at Romanian Kosher Sausage, customers, mostly Orthodox Jews, were buying their glatt Kosher meats.

This community is also one of the strongholds of the city’s progressive movement, with Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.) and Chicago Teachers Union staffer Brandon Johnson, also a Cook County Board member, dueling for the same voters in Tuesday’s mayoral election.

No one is expecting any of the nine mayoral rivals to get more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday, with the top two to face off in an April 4 runoff. The top-two winners could claim a victory with less than 20% of the vote.

Here’s what’s at stake for the city’s progressives Tuesday.

Progressive leaders have no one to blame but themselves if Garcia or Johnson do not make it to the runoff.

Though many of the candidates for mayor can rightfully consider themselves politically progressive, Garcia and Johnson are part of the activist progressive wing that — in another time and place — would be united around one candidate.

Garcia had the clearest path to the runoff with a base vote among Hispanics, lakefront liberals and some labor. He also started with considerable name recognition — especially compared with Johnson.

If Garcia or Johnson do win a place on the April ballot — even with the city’s Democratic progressive wing divided — it will be impressive evidence of their growing numbers and influence in the city.

“I am worried about a split in the progressive vote,” Larra Clark told me after casting a ballot in the field house. She voted for Garcia, deciding on Saturday between the two. “I was on the fence for quite awhile.”

Augusta Clusen Moses turned 18 last week, and Saturday was the first time this Jones College Prep senior was voting. I talked with the teen and her parents, Laurie Lee Moses and Katie Clusen, as they headed in to vote. All three said they were supporting Johnson.

I asked Clusen about how the progressive vote was splintered, what with Johnson and Garcia both running. She said she wondered “what happened within the progressive caucus in the city who are part of the legacy of Harold Washington.”

Harold Washington became Chicago’s first Black mayor because he united the Black vote and won support from white liberals, beating Mayor Jane Byrne and Richard M. Daley.

When I caught up with Garcia on Sunday he was stumping near the early vote site with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). I asked about the divide in this North Side turf rich in progressive votes.

I told Garcia and Schakowsky that I had talked to progressive voters who lamented the forced choice they had to make.

How did it happen?

Johnson launched his campaign first, with the backing of his employer, the Chicago Teachers Union and its national parent, the American Federation of Teachers. The CTU, a major political force in the city, seemed very eager to elevate one of its own and did not want to wait for Garcia to officially get in the contest.

Johnson got a break because none of his mayoral rivals these past months made much of an issue over whether he had a conflict of interest. Consider: He’s been a paid staffer for the CTU while serving on the Cook County Board. His campaign was heavily bankrolled by the CTU. How is that going to work if he were mayor negotiating a contract with the CTU?

Garcia waited to get in the mayor’s race because he wanted to first get past his re-election for another term in Congress in November, which he easily did with 68.42% of the vote.

Garcia said that in the end, there was not much to be done to avoid the progressive split.

“I don’t know that not having both of us in the race could have happened, because I think the commitment to having his candidacy has been in the works for some time. And I conveyed to him and to others I was considering it,” Garcia said.

Few can match the history that community activist Katy Hogan has with Chicago’s progressives. Hogan is supporting Garcia.

I spotted Hogan outside the field house when she was talking to Garcia and Schakowsky. I asked for her analysis of what it means to have Garcia and Johnson in the race.

Said Hogan, “I don’t think they are fighting each other. I think they just misfired. And we as a progressive voting bloc in the city don’t have our s--- together enough to talk to each other about it. Not that that would have made a difference.”

Next Up In Commentary
To protect the public from hazardous materials accidents, look to trucking before rail
There’s a lot at stake for Chicago. Vote
Why we are not endorsing
Jimmy Carter was ahead of his time
Turning over unseen Jan. 6 video to Fox host Tucker Carlson is asking for trouble
Illinois car insurance market doesn’t need more regulation
The Latest
Chicago Teachers Union members on Wednesday called on Chicago Public Schools to approve proposals for sanctuary charter schools and to provide resources for migrant students amid the influx of migrants bused from Texas and Florida.
Immigration
What’s happening to migrant students once they enter Chicago schools?
CPS said it’s working with city and state officials to enroll kids in schools located near city shelters. But sources tell WBEZ that neighborhood schools often lack the staff and curriculum to work with non-English-speaking students.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks, prospects
The Hawks received a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and low-tier forward prospects Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev while also sending two fifth-round picks to Toronto.
By Ben Pope
 
ST23_steele_03_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele ‘in a really good spot’ despite arm fatigue
Notebook: Right-hander Jameson Taillon makes his spring debut, and the pitch clock causes confusion in Scottsdale.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Elvis Andrus’ first second base experience was ‘completely weird’
White Sox’ Andrus will need more time to get comfortable at his new position
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The gate area at O’Hare Airport’s newly renovated and expanded international terminal.
Transportation
O’Hare receives $50 million in federal grant money for upgrades at Terminal 3
The funds will be used for upgrades at Terminal 3, including an expanded passenger corridor and approximately 10,000 square feet of new concessions and amenity spaces.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 