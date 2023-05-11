The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Columnists Commentary

RFK Jr. says he’s running for president, and could draw Republican support

Perhaps Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t right in the head — but the fact that he appeals to millions of Americans, including Republicans, suggests he isn’t alone, Mona Charen writes.

By  Mona Charen
   
SHARE RFK Jr. says he’s running for president, and could draw Republican support
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president, April 19 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

AP

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is causing eyebrows to arch all over the political world. The 69-year-old son of slain Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is a former environmental lawyer turned vaccine conspiracist. On April 19, he announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president, to “end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.” 

Would you imagine such a platform attracting followers? Fox News put him at 19%, Emerson College at 21% — impressive percentages for a challenger to a sitting president. 

Let’s start with the name. About a dozen Kennedys have dotted the political landscape over the decades, and no other political family has matched their glamor or celebrity. But this is a different kind of Kennedy. 

Just after Donald Trump was elected, a parade of notables trooped to Trump Tower to be interviewed by the president-elect: Kanye West, Rick Santorum, Sonny Perdue, Rick Perry, Omarosa Manigault, Mike Flynn. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was there, too.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Odd, you might say, for a major Democratic figure? But not when you consider that he went off the rails decades ago. It all fits smoothly into Trump’s own cracked obsessions. He was an early proponent and superspreader of the thoroughly debunked claim that childhood vaccines cause autism. 

Perhaps you’ve heard of the crazed theory that Microsoft’s Bill Gates was implanting microchips through vaccines? Thank RFK Jr. for giving it oxygen. He posted a YouTube video that accused Gates of developing this “injectable chip” to enable Big Tech to track people’s movements. RFK Jr. has also circulated the bogus notion that 5G alters human DNA, causes cancer and is part of a vast program of surveillance. He does not believe Lee Harvey Oswald killed his uncle; he fingers the CIA. He also believes that Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing his father, is innocent and has urged his release. Kennedy’s view of who murdered his father? Also the CIA. 

Complaints about vaccines, Big Tech

Unsurprisingly, when COVID hit, RFK Jr. was ready. On Dec. 6, 2021, he said that the COVID vaccine is “the deadliest vaccine ever made.” He published a book accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gates of being in cahoots to profit off vaccines and told a rally crowd in 2022 that things were worse today than during the Holocaust: “Even in Hitler’s Germany ... you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” whereas now “the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide.” 

RFK Jr.’s nonprofit has been banned from Instagram and Facebook for spreading COVID disinformation. He has complained that Big Tech is silencing him for “disagreeing.” 

He is also anti-Ukraine, spouting Russian propaganda about provocations from “fascists” in Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s regime and American “neo-cons.” This is not out of character. He was once agog for Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, who holds a record for the speed with which he plunged a reasonably prosperous country into chaos and destitution (before posthumously stealing the 2020 election for Joe Biden, of course). 

It is difficult to imagine that his poll numbers will hold up once Democrats draw a bead on what he believes. But there is another audience that is proving quite receptive: Republicans. 

Benjamin Braddock, writing in The American Mind, a Claremont Institute outlet, praised RFK Jr. as “the only announced presidential candidate who has declared his intention to prosecute officials who betrayed the public trust in the course of the pandemic.” 

Of course. Jailing Fauci. 

Over at National Review, Michael Brendan Dougherty notes mildly that some of RFK Jr.’s message “resonates” with him: “The government lies to us. The media lies to us.” 

Just for the record, it isn’t “crony capitalism” RFK Jr. despises; it’s straight-up capitalism. He wanted to jail the Koch brothers before sending them to the Hague as war criminals. He described the Cato Institute, the American Enterprise Institute, ExxonMobil and a raft of other entities as “snake pits for sociopaths” before recommending treason charges against Southern Company and Exxon.

RFK Jr., like Trump, has swum for decades in a cesspool of conspiracies, lies, baseless accusations and ginned-up outrage. We hardly pause to note it, because Trump has committed so many other outrages, but he cost tens of thousands of Americans their lives by minimizing the seriousness of COVID. RFK Jr., too, belongs in the select company of major figures who have used their power for harm.

Perhaps he isn’t quite right in the head. But the fact that he appeals to significant numbers of Americans, and particularly to those who have always been on the other side of the aisle, suggests that he is far from alone in that. 

Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Doctors need adequate training to prevent, treat opioid addiction
City releases new renderings showing ‘evolved’ Bally’s casino design
Brandon Johnson meets Vice President Kamala Harris, works Capitol Hill
NASCAR street races forcing Museum Campus closures: Another summer headache for Chicago
Trump’s family, allies aren’t ashamed to team up with neo-Nazis and antisemites
Resist divisive mentality on Chicago migrants and stand against bad policy
The Latest
omar_maani.png
News
Feds dismiss bribery case against former red-light camera executive who cooperated
Omar Maani, co-founder of SafeSpeed LLC, entered a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors in a corruption probe involving Chicago, south suburban officials.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_110931630.jpg
Business
Molson Coors moving Chicago base to BMO Tower, 320 S. Canal St.
The world’s fifth largest brewer will lease 84,000 square feet, taking about half the space it has had at 250 S. Wacker Drive.
By David Roeder
 
Jacklyn Zeman attends Center Theatre Group’s opening night performance of “The Prom” at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2022, in Los Angeles. The actress has died at the age of 70.
Entertainment and Culture
Jacklyn Zeman, played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70
Zeman died of cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago after the announcement that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022. The 2.2-mile showcase represents the first street course race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.
Chicago
NASCAR to use mufflers in Chicago, keep lakefront accessible
NASCAR tweaked its Chicago street race plan after meeting with residents who live near the 2.2-mile racecourse.
By Clare Lane | WBEZ
 
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Letters to the Editor
Doctors need adequate training to prevent, treat opioid addiction
The need to educate physicians on the treatment of substance use disorder is a shared responsibility of the medical school, graduate medical education and continuing medical education communities.
By Letters to the Editor
 