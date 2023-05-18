The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Columnists Chicago Metro/State

Amb. Rahm Emanuel: Crafts $150 million quantum computing research deal with U. of Chicago, U. of Tokyo

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said the deal between the universities in Chicago and Tokyo with Google and IBM “puts Chicago in the lead in the field of quantum.”

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Amb. Rahm Emanuel: Crafts $150 million quantum computing research deal with U. of Chicago, U. of Tokyo
US President Biden Arrives In Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden (center) walks with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel (right) as he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Iwakuni, Japan. Biden arrived in Japan to attend the G7 summit, which will take place in Hiroshima.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — When I talked to Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, near midnight Wednesday my time — the afternoon Thursday in Japan — he was at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, waiting for President Joe Biden to land in Air Force One.

Biden is in Japan for the  G7 Hiroshima Summit — a meeting of the nations with the biggest economies.

The “Group of Seven” — nicknamed the G7 — consists of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The summit is dealing with, among other things, the Ukraine war, with the G7 members installing more sanctions to try to financially starve the Russian war machine; economic security and the threat from China; and nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament.

All in the city were destroyed when at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the world’s first atomic bomb.

The occasion of our brief interview — before Emanuel greeted Biden on the tarmac — was to discuss a deal Emanuel put together where he got IBM and Google to, combined, put up $150 million for the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo to study ways to make more powerful quantum computing.

What this means for the city of Chicago is this, Emanuel said: “This puts Chicago in the lead in the field of quantum. The University of Chicago is now one of the premier schools worldwide in quantum research, which will pay dividends for generations economically.”

The emerging field of quantum computing, according to the Department of Energy, “may revolutionize our ability to solve problems that are hard to address with even the largest supercomputers.”

The agreements between the schools will be formalized at the G7 on Sunday, with, among others, the U. of C. president, Paul Alivisatos, in attendance.

Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor, won Senate confirmation for this post on Dec. 18, 2021, shortly after moving to Tokyo to start a new chapter in a career where, before landing in City Hall and serving two terms as mayor, he was a House member and former President Barack Obama’s first chief of staff.

The origins of this new partnership stem from a lunch Emanuel had with the University of Tokyo president, where Emanuel learned about that school’s quantum computing program.

Emanuel was aware from his time as mayor that the U. of C.

was already a leader in the area of quantum information and technology, so he asked the Tokyo school president, “What do you think about a partnership?”

After that, Emanuel said he reached out to Tom Pritzker, whose family charities have heavily supported research at the U. of C. — in 2019 the Pritzker Foundation pledged $100 million for the new Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering,  which has made quantum technology a focus.

To get to the bottom line, Emanuel said he promised to find “new funding” — that turned out to be IBM and Google — to make the quantum computing collaboration a reality.

IBM is giving, over 10 years, $100 million to develop — according to the U. of C. — “the world’s first quantum-centric supercomputer.” Google is putting up $50 million to, again according to the U. of C., “support quantum computing research and to help train the quantum workforce of the future.”

“In our faith, we would call it matchmaking,” Emanuel told me about his role in taking this project from a concept to raising the $100 million and $50 million to make it happen.

Most of the U. of C. work stemming from this collaboration will be centered at the William Eckhardt Research Center, at 57th and Ellis. The U. of C. is part of an evolving quantum research ecosystem, with the network including the Argonne and Fermi national labs, based in the Chicago suburbs; the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Northwestern; and the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

On Hiroshima

I asked Emanuel about the impact of discussing nuclear weapons in Hiroshima.

“Obviously, the setting itself speaks both to nuclear non-proliferation, but it also speaks to deterrence … I think the main thing to think about,” said Emanuel, who has been to Hiroshima four times, is the city “has multiple meanings, not a singular meaning.”

Next Up In Commentary
Illinois hospitals need more state funding
Penis enlargement provides ‘a little extra artillery’ for Indiana man — medical authorities advise against it
I’ve been riding CTA all my life. It’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems.
Officer Aréanah Preston was what every police chief should look for
That CNN ‘town hall’ with Trump was anything but journalism
Aréanah Preston: ‘Full of life, dreams, big goals’
The Latest
Jordan Reinwald (fron left) Jean Claudio, Marvin Quijada (center) and Liz Krane in “THE DREAM KING” at Teatro Vista.
Theater
Life’s a ‘Dream’ come true in an enchanting Teatro Vista production
Marvin Quijada’s charming comedy is simply a tour-de-force.
By Jack Helbig — For the Sun-Times
 
P!NK performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023.
Music
P!nk opens up about grief, marriage and the meaning of ‘Trustfall’
To support her new album, P!nk will embark on a massive stadium tour starting in July. The tour arrives at Wrigley Field on Aug. 12.
By USA TODAY
 
TURTLE.png
Outdoors
Chonkosaurus, where are you? The hunt for Chicago’s celebrity snapping turtle
A team of journalists and an expert from the Field Museum set out this week to find the renowned reptile that had recently been spotted on the Chicago River.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell smiles during an interview in Chicago in this March 20, 2007 file photo. He died Thursday at 81.
Obituaries
Sam Zell, Chicago real estate tycoon, dead at 81
The billionaire, known as “the grave dancer” for picking up distressed assets, once owned the Tribune Co., which went into bankruptcy.
By David Roeder
 
Alfredo Palafox, a community organizer with the South West Organizing Project, stands outside Queen of the Universe Church, one of many Southwest Side churches his organization helps.
Immigration
Immigrants, advocates push for expansion of state’s affordable health care program
Illinois legislators hammering out the state budget could expand affordable health care access to noncitizens ages 19 to 41.
By Michael Loria
 