Democrats need to wake up

This Friday, June 16, marks many things. It’s Bloomsday, the day in 1904 when the entirety of James Joyce’s great novel, “Ulysses” takes place. It’s also my parents’ anniversary — 67 years and still going strong. (Happy anniversary, Ma!) And my younger son’s birthday.

It’s also the date in 2015 when Donald John Trump descended that escalator in the vomit-colored lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, declared himself a candidate for president and promised to save this country from the twin perils of Mexican immigrants and Muslims.

Eight years. Three thousand days, most of which saw Donald Trump twirling like a demented ballerina in drippy orange makeup in the spotlight of American life. From that introductory moment — the first words out of his mouth a lie, natch, inflating the few dozen people present into “thousands” — to this week, when he was indicted by federal authorities on 37 counts related to seven charges under the Espionage Act.

What a strange, terrible time in American history. Sometimes I consider it punishment for, having missed the tumult of the 1960s, wishing I could have lived in a momentous era of American history when great issues were being resolved. I take it back.

No time for regret now. Not with Trump fans urging violence at the prospect of his being prosecuted for his crimes. Not when they’d question the value of law enforcement before they’d question the lies they’re being told.

Trump certainly will never stop. Why would he? The lies work. The federal case, outlining his betrayal of national interest and endangering national security by exposing America’s military secrets to her enemies, was instantly shrugged off. Republicans have honed a variety of skills — perpetual imaginary victimhood, look-a-squirrel whataboutism, but-the-trains-run-on-time tunnel vision — allowing them to instantly forgive anything Trump does, did, or ever could do.

If Republicans are in a trance, so are Democrats. Because we keep waiting for Republicans to wake up.

“It has become impossible to ignore Trump’s many transgressions over the years,” the Sun-Times said in an editorial Sunday. At the risk of contradicting the editorial board, that’s a complete inversion of the situation. It is not impossible to ignore Trump’s offenses and crimes. Rather, it is required, among his followers. Ignoring Trump’s crimes is not a flaw, but a feature.

To toss out another date: Jan. 6, 2021. Trump goaded a mob to assault the Capitol trying to overturn a free and fair American election. If that didn’t cool the ardor of his fans, what is going to now? This latest indictment?

If they can laugh off Jan. 6, what can’t be ignored? His being ordered to pay $5 million for slandering the woman who claimed Trump raped her boosted his poll numbers.

His millions of followers are never going to be disillusioned with Trump, just as 40% of Russians approve of Joseph Stalin, the millions starved or pact with Hitler notwithstanding. A hundred years from now, Trump will be a revered figure, like Jesus, and for the same reason: the need to worship something. Charges, investigations, convictions, are just the Roman’s lashing their savior as he drags his cross to Calvary.

Jan Plemmons, of Columbus, Ga., waits at a private airfield for former President Donald Trump’s arrival in Georgia on Saturday. Bill Barrow/Associated Press

Wake up. Liberal do-gooders are constantly calling upon values that just aren’t there. Remember former Ald. Leon Despres (5th), nicknamed the “conscience” of the Chicago City Council? Paddy Bauler, his notoriously corrupt Council colleague, once said to him: “Leon, the trouble is you think the whole thing’s on the square.”

The trouble with Democrats is they think the whole thing’s on the square. Still. Despite everything that has happened over eight years. We’ve learned nothing, and must start learning, fast. Time to stop counting on decency that isn’t there. If we are to continue to be a nation of laws, votes and varied voices, we must see the Trump menace for what it is: the gravest threat our nation has faced. The peril isn’t weakening; it’s growing stronger.

Someday, should America survive the Trump onslaught enough for what we’re going through to be put in its true perspective, perhaps June 16 can become kind of a semi-official Day of Infamy, like Dec. 7 and Sept. 11. Not that we are anywhere near that safe perch where we can look back on the nightmare. Rather, we are in the thick of battle, with more, maybe worse shocks to the American soul on their way.