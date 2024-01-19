The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Columnists Politics Springfield

Illinois lawmakers eye a permanent $300 child tax credit, but where’s the money?

This could be one of the most interesting challenges to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s effort to tamp down attempts to add permanent costs to the budget in the face of possible future deficits.

By  Rich Miller
   
SHARE Illinois lawmakers eye a permanent $300 child tax credit, but where’s the money?
The Illinois Capitol Building, topped with a 405-foot dome.

The Illinois Capitol in Springfield.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One of the bigger state budget expansion fights we could see play out in Springfield this spring is the creation of a permanent $300 Child Income Tax Credit.

The new proposal has been scaled back from last year’s $700 per child tax credit bill, which went nowhere in the House after it was introduced in February and ultimately had 15 sponsors and co-sponsors. But proponents say even the downsized version would make a major difference.

The problem, of course, is the cost, pegged at about $300 million per year. As I’ve told you before, numbers crunchers with the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget are saying Illinois could face a budget deficit of $891 million next fiscal year, which begins July 1. That deficit could rise to $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2026 and $1.66 billion in FY27.

But this issue has real potential to take off in the General Assembly.

“We have the data that shows roughly 60% of the recipients of this benefit across the state would be Black and Brown households,” state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, said recently on WTTW’s Chicago Tonight program. “We’re talking about being able to make a difference in the lives of about a million and a half children across Illinois. That is a game-changer for families.”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The idea is framed as a partial replacement for the now-expired but massive 2021 expansion of the federal child tax credit.

“Monthly checks of up to $3,600 offered parents reliable resources to pay for basic goods, like formula, diapers and school supplies, and basic necessities like shelter, utilities and food,” wrote Natalie Foster in a recent Crain’s Chicago Business op-ed. “The expanded federal CTC slashed child poverty in half, decreased food insecurity and improved educational outcomes.”

“This is something that has to be dealt with at the federal level,” Canty admitted last week. Efforts are indeed being made in Washington, D.C., to revive a scaled-down version of the federal tax credit program. A bipartisan agreement has been announced, but D.C. being D.C., nobody can be certain it can actually pass.

So the states, Canty said, “have a real opportunity to make a difference. There are 14 other states that are running programs like this.”

Asked how she would pay for the new tax credit program, Canty said, “Where there is a will there’s a way,” which is not exactly an answer. “We always talk about a budget being a moral document,” Canty said, “So when you talk about your policies, those are the things that you want people to know, but what we fund is where your morals really are. Those are your real values.”

All true, of course, but, unless he goes along with it, this could be one of the most interesting challenges to the governor’s effort to tamp down attempts to add permanent costs to the budget in the face of possible future deficits.

Keep in mind that more than half of all current House Democrats never served under then-Gov. Bruce Rauner’s budget disasters, and the budget crunch during the pandemic’s early stage was beyond anyone’s control and was dealt with in just a few session days, so the newbies really have no idea what it’s like to try and manage a possible deficit year.

Billions needed to fully fund higher ed

Meanwhile, Capitol News Illinois reported in December on the Commission on Equitable Public University Funding, which is “tasked with developing a new model for funding higher education.”

The news service reported that “some draft meeting materials presented at the board’s November meeting suggest it would require as much as an overall $14,000 per-student increase in state appropriations to fully fund higher education. With 130,000 undergraduates and 56,000 graduate students enrolled at state universities this year, these numbers suggest the needed funding increase could reach into the billions.”

Not included in the article was the arithmetic, which would total $2.6 billion in spending. That’s per year, by the way.

There’s just no possible way the state can pay for that. But it could be in the realm of possibility for another spending “ramp,” something along the line of what the state did with pension funding and with gradually bringing all K-12 schools up to adequate funding levels.

Anyway, just add that potential cost to the pile.

Also, before the break, I mistakenly identified Pat Quinn as the former governor who tried to appoint the Citizens Utility Board’s executive director as the Illinois Commerce Commission chair. Rod Blagojevich did that. Sorry.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary
Watermelon surprise: How the daughter of Hollywood stars helped a Chicago clothing company raise money, awareness for Gaza
No Fest for the weary (again)? White Sox just don’t miss a chance to alienate down-and-out fans
Baby boomers aging in place dominate Chicago’s housing market
We must invest public dollars to address racial inequality
Chicago’s Chinatown is an enclave for great food and cultural hub for the city
City can’t ignore new casino’s impact on people struggling with gambling, Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnist writes
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues
Jamie Miller, 29, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the people suspected in the attack on Andrew Hulburt on Nov. 15.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_118586299.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner
Jones picked the right time to score his first goal of the season. It was the game-winner in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 victory against the Islanders.
By Kyle Williams
 
Illinois_Shannon_Suspended_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge
The suspension, the judge ruled, deprived Shannon of “protected property interests” without due process.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press
 
Kankakee’s Lorenz Walters (2) shoots against Rich.
High School Basketball
Kankakee rides Larenz Walters and a boisterous crowd to an overtime win against Rich
Larenz Walters hit the go-ahead free throws with 35.6 seconds left and Damontae May made two more foul shots with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal it for the Kays
By Mike Clark
 