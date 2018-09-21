Is Lori Lightfoot ready to bail out of mayoral race and back Toni Preckwinkle?

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot's campaign manager says Lightfoot is going "full steam ahead" with her campaign. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A Lightfoot step?

Is she or isn’t she . . .

Sneed hears rumbles former Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot, an early entrant into the mayoral sweepstakes, might entertain backing Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in exchange for Preckwinkle letting Lightfoot implement new police reforms should Preckwinkle become mayor.

The rumored ticket?

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, would become the city’s new corporation counsel in Preckwinkle’s administration.

Under Lightfoot’s leadership, the city’s Task Force on Police Accountability issued a blistering critique of the Chicago Police Department after the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

So is Lightfoot considering throwing her support to Preckwinkle? Would she consider being the city’s next corporation counsel in exchange for bowing out of the race?

“My response to both those questions is [that] Lori is going full steam ahead” with her campaign for mayor, said Lightfoot’s campaign spokesman Nadia Perl.

Nonetheless, sources tell Sneed that Lightfoot’s campaign donations have stalled since Preckwinkle became interested in running for mayor. There have been no new endorsements.

Now that Preckwinkle has officially tossed her hat in the ring, political insiders claim Lightfoot would have little chance to win. And why would Preckwinkle, who is in the catbird seat now, do a deal at this juncture anyway?

Hotfoot from Lightfoot . . .

Acting like a heavy-duty mayoral candidate, Lightfoot, who is gay, recently dispatched an urgent plea to Cardinal Blase Cupich to take swift action against a Catholic priest who burned a “rainbow” flag recently to exorcise homosexuality.

In the letter exclusively obtained by Sneed, Lightfoot urged Cupich to take “swift action against Rev. Paul Kalchik of Resurrection parish for his hateful act and speech . . . in defiance of your direct order.”

Kalchik, along with some parishioners, led a burning of a rainbow flag that had previously hung in the parish. He claimed to be banishing evil.

“What’s more, in the ensuing public outcry, Rev. Kalchik has gone further and described homosexuality as an act against God and stated that homosexuals are to blame for the clergy sex abuse scandal. Rev. Kalchik’s ignorant and hateful speech and actions must be addressed swiftly. . . . Please take swift action to stamp out this hate.”

Stay tuned to see how Cupich responds.

Keeping up with K&K . . .

Kanye’s homecoming?

Looks like Chicago may be preparing to keep up with the Kardashians.

Rumors were floating Friday both Chicago rapper Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian were spotted eyeing real estate on the Gold Coast on Friday and dining at West Loop’s Girl & the Goat eatery Thursday night. (West’s comment he was moving back to his hometown for good during an Open Mike Chicago event Monday went viral.) And Kardashian’s posting Chicago to her Instagram stories Friday.

The Pfleger file . . .

Anti-gun activist/peace priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger, who is close pals with film director Spike “BlacKkKlansman” Lee, welcomes Ron Stallworth — the real-life undercover cop who infiltrated the KKK years ago — and is the subject of Lee’s movie based on Stallworth’s book, to 11:15 service Sunday at St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Pl. Stallworth was portrayed in the film by actor Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington. Pfleger met Stallworth at the film’s New York City premiere.

Sneedlings . . .

Maroon 5 plus lead singer Adam Levine's model wife, Behati Prinsloo, were recently spotted with E! News star Giuliana Rancic and hubby Bill restaurant hopping at RPM Steak, il Porcellino and Studio Paris Nightclub. . . . Congrats to Michael Sheehan and Kelly Pryor on the birth of their son, Michael John Sheehan Jr.