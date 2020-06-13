 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

29 more Illinois coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases

Nursing homes continue to account for an outsize portion of the pandemic’s impact on Illinois, according to the latest statistics released by the state.

By Mitchell Armentrout
A tent and triage area for coronavirus testing outside Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., on April 2.
A tent and triage area for coronavirus testing outside Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., on April 2.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Public health officials on Saturday announced the latest 29 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Illinois, raising the state’s toll to 6,289.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said an additional 673 people tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 131,871 people have contracted the virus since late January.

That capped a week of relatively low coronavirus numbers that continue to decline from an apparent peak in mid-May. Saturday marked eight straight days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, and nine consecutive days with fewer than 100 deaths. And it followed a Friday case total of 595, which was Illinois’ lowest since March 30.

Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office touted a Fortune magazine analysis that found Illinois has seen the largest decrease of any state in the nation in average daily coronavirus caseloads over the last two weeks.

The vast majority of those who’ve been infected — about 93% — have recovered, while nursing homes continue to account for an outsize portion of the pandemic’s impact on Illinois, according to statistics on long-term care facilities released by the state Friday.

A total of 3,433 have died of COVID-19 among the 20,550 who have been infected at long-term care facilities, the health department said.

That’s an increase in 380 deaths and 1,713 cases since the state released its last snapshot of the nursing home situation a week ago. They now make up 55% of the state death toll and 16% of the total case tally.

Cook County — which has logged the most coronavirus cases of any county in the nation with more than 84,000, according to Johns Hopkins University — remains the Illinois epicenter for nursing home cases as well. State figures show 1,959 people have died among the 11,768 cases that have been tied to the county’s long-term care facilities.

Testing positivity rates continued trending in the right direction, though officials have warned that limited reopenings and widespread protests this month could potentially result in a case spike over the next few weeks. Illinois’ rolling positivity rate over the last week is 3%.

That keeps all regions of the state on track for more reopenings with Phase 4 of Pritzker’s reopening plan June 26, though Chicago officials say the city will likely trail slightly behind that with a July 1 advancement.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

West Town porch collapse injures 2: fire officials

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital, and another refused treatment, fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Would-be revolutionaries, advocates for police reform march downtown on 2-week anniversary of massive George Floyd protest

A crowd of revolutionary communists and people calling for police reform that wound through the city’s downtown Saturday was far smaller than a May 30 march to protest the killing of George Floyd that ended in mayhem.

By Ben Pope

Curbside diploma service for Chicago high schoolers graduating in the age of COVID-19 (LIVE UPDATES)

Here’s what we know today about the continuing spread of the coronavirus and its ripple effects in Chicago and Illinois.

By Sun-Times staff

MLB players’ union rejects proposal, asks ‘when and where’ to begin season

Players told MLB additional talks to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic are futile and said owners should order a return to work, which likely would spark lengthy litigation and the sport’s return to labor wars.

By Associated Press

2 wounded in I-94 shooting near Englewood, local southbound lanes closed for investigation

Two people were wounded when shots were fired shortly before 5 p.m. near 59th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Atlanta police chief resigns one day after officer kills black man

The resignation comes less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test

By Russ Bynum | Associated Press