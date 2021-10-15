US to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to enter country beginning Nov. 8

The United States is set to overhaul its travel restrictions Nov. 8, ushering in a new system that makes U.S. tourism possible for millions of fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary said in a tweet Friday. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

Foreign national air travelers will need to be vaccinated and will need to provide proof of vaccination status to fly to the U.S., and ahead of boarding will need to show a pre-departure negative test within three days of travel, according to a White House official not authorized to speak on the record.

International visitors who cross land borders with Canada and Mexico or by passenger ferry for non-essential reasons will also be required to be vaccinated and will be required to show vaccination proof, the White House official continued. By January, foreign national travelers crossing land borders for both essential and non-essential reasons will need to be fully vaccinated.

The new travel policy, first announced Sept. 20, essentially drops the travel ban that has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries — including most European Union member states, the United Kingdom and China — since early 2020.

Friday’s announcement sheds more light on the upcoming travel policy changes. The government had initially said the new policy would go into place in “early November,” leaving foreign nationals questioning when to make or adjust travel plans.

Under the new international air travel system, foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 with a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization can enter the U.S. by air travel. The White House official said it expects the same to be true for land travel.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies is expected in advance of Nov. 8.

