Wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson now ‘a true proponent’ of vaccination as they recover from COVID-19

Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, is encouraging people to get vaccinated after her bout with the coronavirus landed her in the intensive care unit last month.

Mrs. Jackson is “a true proponent now of everyone getting vaccinated,” her son Jonathan Jackson said Saturday while providing an update on his parents’ conditions during a Rainbow PUSH Coalition forum broadcasted on YouTube.

Mrs. Jackson initially didn’t get inoculated, despite her husband publicly receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in early January.

Jesse Jackson Sr., 79, and Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized Aug. 21 after testing positive for the virus.

A week later, Jonathan Jackson revealed his mother had been moved to intensive care, though she didn’t need a ventilator.

She was released from the hospital Sept. 6 and remains at home, continuing to gain strength, her son said.

Meanwhile, Jesse Jackson “has made tremendous improvements” at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he was transferred to undergo occupational and physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms abate.

Jonathan Jackson said his father is walking and looking forward to returning to his position at Rainbow PUSH.

“So continued prayers for us, we’ll pray for your family,” Jonathan Jackson said. “Please stay safe. Let’s follow the Centers for Disease Control protocol.”