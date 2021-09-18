 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson now ‘a true proponent’ of vaccination as they recover from COVID-19

Jacqueline Jackson was released from intensive care earlier this month, while the Rev. Jesse Jackson “has made tremendous improvements” in his recovery, according to their son.

By Madeline Kenney
Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, is encouraging people to get vaccinated after her bout with the coronavirus landed her in the intensive care unit last month.
Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, is encouraging people to get vaccinated after her bout with the coronavirus landed her in the intensive care unit last month.
STEPHEN J. CARRERA, AP

Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, is encouraging people to get vaccinated after her bout with the coronavirus landed her in the intensive care unit last month.

Mrs. Jackson is “a true proponent now of everyone getting vaccinated,” her son Jonathan Jackson said Saturday while providing an update on his parents’ conditions during a Rainbow PUSH Coalition forum broadcasted on YouTube.

Mrs. Jackson initially didn’t get inoculated, despite her husband publicly receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in early January.

Jesse Jackson Sr., 79, and Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized Aug. 21 after testing positive for the virus.

A week later, Jonathan Jackson revealed his mother had been moved to intensive care, though she didn’t need a ventilator.

She was released from the hospital Sept. 6 and remains at home, continuing to gain strength, her son said.

Meanwhile, Jesse Jackson “has made tremendous improvements” at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he was transferred to undergo occupational and physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms abate.

Jonathan Jackson said his father is walking and looking forward to returning to his position at Rainbow PUSH.

“So continued prayers for us, we’ll pray for your family,” Jonathan Jackson said. “Please stay safe. Let’s follow the Centers for Disease Control protocol.”

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 692 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Riot Fest 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

Riot Fest returned to Douglass Park with music, a carnival, wedding chapel and more.

By Sun-Times staff

White Sox manager has done this clinching thing before — and cares only about the ring

We don’t seem to recognize La Russa for the Hall of Fame thing these days. It bears repeating.

By Steve Greenberg

Finishing the season with a kick

Try this week’s baseball quiz while we enjoy the stretch run to the postseason.

By Bill Chuck

Fire looking for ways to draw fans at Soldier Field

When the Fire moved to Soldier Field after the 2019 season, owner Joe Mansueto set a target of 25,000 fans per game at the lakefront venue. Since pandemic-related capacity restrictions were lifted in July, the Fire haven’t come close to reaching that mark.

By Brian Sandalow

A look back at the Sky in the postseason

The team’s playoff history has many chapters, but no title.

By Annie Costabile

NBA 2K22 review: The Franchise Mode is as good as ever ... sorry Zach

The best sports-gaming franchise has done it again, improving the game-play, the story mode, and more importantly, the franchise mode, which takes gamers deep into the workings of an organization.

By Joe Cowley