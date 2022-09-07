The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Coronavirus News Health

No, COVID-19 isn’t winding down, scientists say, predicting it’ll be around the rest of our lives

Even with new boosters, experts predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. Here’s why.

By  Laura Ungar | AP
   
SHARE No, COVID-19 isn’t winding down, scientists say, predicting it’ll be around the rest of our lives
Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 vaccine in production in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 vaccine in production in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Pfizer via AP

The coronavirus is not on its way out, experts say, no matter how much we want it to be.

Not even with updated boosters newly available to better protect against the variants now circulating, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropping its quarantine and distancing recommendations and people throwing off their masks and acting as if we’re back to pre-pandemic times.

The scourge already has lasted longer than the 1918 influenza pandemic, but it’s going to be with us far into the future, scientists predict.

One reason is that it’s gotten better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection. And research suggests that the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the United States — BA.4.6, which was responsible for around 8% of new U.S. infections a week ago — appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.

And experts worry the virus might keep evolving in worrisome ways.

HOW LONG WILL IT BE AROUND?

Better get used to living with it because it’ll likely be around for the rest of our lives, says Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

Experts expect COVID ultimately will become endemic, meaning it occurs regularly in certain areas according to established patterns. But they don’t think that will happen very soon.

Still, living with COVID “should not necessarily be a scary or bad concept,” since people are getting better at fighting it, Jha said during a recent question-and-answer session. “Obviously, if we take our foot off the gas — if we stop updating our vaccines, we stop getting new treatments — then, we could slip backwards.”

The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub made some pandemic projections spanning August 2022 to May 2023 that assumed the newly tweaked boosters, adding protection for the newest omicron relatives, would be available and that a booster campaign would take place this fall and winter. In the most pessimistic scenario — a new variant and late boosters — they projected 1.3 million hospitalizations and 181,000 deaths in that period. In the most optimistic scenario — no new variant and early boosters — they projected a little more than half the number of hospitalizations and 111,000 deaths.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, says the world is likely to keep seeing repetitive surges until “we do the things we have to do,” like developing next-generation vaccines and rolling them out equitably.

Topol says the virus “just has too many ways to work around our current strategies, and it’ll just keep finding people, finding them again, and self-perpetuating.”

HOW WILL THE VIRUS MUTATE?

Scientists expect more genetic changes that affect parts of the spike protein that studs the surface of the virus, letting it attach to human cells.

“Every time we think we’ve seen the peak transmission, peak immune escape properties, the virus exceeds that by another significant notch,” Topol says.

But the virus probably won’t keep getting more transmissible forever.

“I think there is a limit,” says Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “What we’re really dealing with, though, is there’s still a lot of people across the world who don’t have any prior immunity — either they haven’t been infected, or they haven’t had access to vaccination.”

If humanity’s baseline level of immunity rises significantly, Binnicker says, the rate of infections — and, with that, the emergence of more contagious variants — should slow.

But there is a chance the virus could mutate in a way that causes more severe illness.

“There’s not any inherent reason, biologically, that the virus has to become milder over time,” says Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist.

WILL NEXT VARIANT BE ANOTHER OMICRON VERSION?

Omicron has been around since late last year, with super-transmissible versions quickly displacing one another. Binnicker thinks “that will continue at least for the next few months.”

Down the road, he says it’s likely that a new variant, distinct from omicron, will pop up.

He says the recent wave of infections “gives the virus more chances to spread and mutate and new variants to emerge.”

CAN WE INFLUENCE THE FUTURE OF THE VIRUS?

Yes, experts say. One way: Get vaccinated, and get a booster.

According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, as many as 100,000 COVID hospitalizations and 9,000 deaths could be prevented if Americans get the updated booster this fall at the rate they typically get an annual flu shot. About half of Americans typically get vaccinated against influenza.

People also can take other precautions, like wearing masks indoors when COVID rates are high.

Next Up In Coronavirus
New COVID boosters against Omicron: everything you need to know (UPDATED)
Two new COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Chicago this week
Arwady on new COVID shot: Get boosted ASAP
New COVID-19 booster shots could be available in Chicago after Labor Day
Government’s free COVID tests by mail program being suspended as of Sept. 2
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
The Latest
Consuming more fish, such as salmon, and vegetables is key to a Mediterranean diet.&nbsp;
Eat Well
What goes into a Mediterranean diet, and how to get started
It’s rooted in the traditional habits of people in countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, where rates of heart disease tend to be lower and life expectancies after 45 have been among the highest in the world.
By American Heart Association News
 
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, shown at a City Hall news conference on Wednesday.
City Hall
Garcia inches closer to joining crowded race for mayor
In March, the Democratic congressman all but ruled out a mayoral campaign — despite calling Lightfoot more vulnerable than any Chicago mayor in 40 years. Now, he’s pegging the odds that he will run at 50-50.
By Fran Spielman
 
Riders at a previous Street Love Ride.
News
‘Street Love Ride’ promotes peace in Lawndale
The annual bike ride will pass hot spots of gang activity in an effort to have riders and bystanders form better associations with sometimes precarious corners.
By Michael Loria
 
Jennifer Flores stands with photos of her 14-year-old daughter, Arnelis Flores, two months after the teenager was killed in a crash that also left her 12-year-old sister injured on the Eisenhower Expressway, Friday morning, Sept. 2 2022. Jenifer Flores is wearing a Juice WRLD. t-shirt because Arnelis was a fan.
La Voz Chicago
Aumentan las muertes por accidente de tráfico en Illinois; la pandemia provoca más tragedias en la carretera
En todo el país, las víctimas mortales de los vehículos de motor alcanzaron el nivel más alto de los últimos 20 años durante los tres primeros meses de 2022.
By Manny Ramos
 
CPD Supt. David Brown speaks with reporters on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, about recent arrests.
La Voz Chicago
La policía incauta drogas y arresta a 25 personas en La Villita, Pilsen, y Austin
Las investigaciones se enfocaron en la actividad de las pandillas en los distritos policiales 10 y 12, principalmente entre las avenidas Damen y California, y entre las calles 18th y 25th.
By David Struett
 