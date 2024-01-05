Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level raised for the first time in a year because of hospitalizations

For the first time in nearly a year, Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level has been raised to medium as hospitalizations because of the virus soar.

An average of 34 city residents are hospitalized with the virus daily, and COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up nearly 14% over the last week, according to city data.

COVID-19 is also behind 2.6% of the city’s total hospital visits and COVID-19 patients are occupying 4% of the city’s hospital beds, with both of those numbers trending upward. Chicago averages about 1.6 deaths per day from the virus.

The risk level, or hospital admissions level, was last this high on Jan. 28, 2023.

While COVID-19 cases are still reported to the state by health care providers, the city’s Department of Public said it’s using hospital admissions as a metric because of the increased use of at-home tests, which aren’t reported — making test levels “less representative” of current risks.

Chicago’s numbers are narrowly behind national trends, as the country has seen a 16.7% increase in hospitalizations with 6.6 million hospitalized nationwide.

John Segreti, a hospital epidemiologist with Rush Medical Center, said while COVID-19 isn’t as bad as it was at the height of the pandemic people should still be concerned about it. This means people should continue to take precautions, such as getting the updated vaccine, masking and taking tests if they don’t feel well.

Avoiding crowded public areas and small, poorly ventilated spaces will also help reduce of risk of infection.

“People seem to think that COVID is gone and it’s not. ... If you’re sick, don’t go into work, get tested,” Segreti said.

Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered via the Postal Service.

About 12.6% of Chicago residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, according to city data. Residents older than 75 are the most up to date at 33% and the city’s teens are the least up to date at about 2%.

The city saw a 17% surge in hospitalizations just before Thanksgiving while cases of the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, another respiratory illness, also rose. Wastewater detection of the COVID-19 virus has also been on a steady rise since July.

Segreti said he doesn’t expect a return to mandatory masking policies anytime soon, though he said COVID-19 spiking during the traditional flu season every year is likely.

Segreti said influenza is more what worries him. Rush has reintroduced mandatory masking in its facilities to stop the spread as the country sees an earlier and sharper increase in flu cases than in many previous years.

As of last week, about 40% of eligible city residents had received a flu vaccine.

“The most important message is that people should stay up to date with their vaccinations,” Segreti said. “The flu is still an issue, COVID is still an issue, so people should get vaccinated for both.”

For help finding a shot, visit boostupcookcounty.com.

