The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Coronavirus News Metro/State

Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level raised for the first time in a year because of hospitalizations

An average of 34 city residents are hospitalized with the virus daily and COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up nearly 14% over the last week, according to city data.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level raised for the first time in a year because of hospitalizations
Saima Kamran, a pharmacist at Armitage Pharmacy, prepares to vaccinates Adam Traore with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on February 17, 2020.

About 12.6% of Chicago residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, according to city data.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ file

For the first time in nearly a year, Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level has been raised to medium as hospitalizations because of the virus soar.

An average of 34 city residents are hospitalized with the virus daily, and COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up nearly 14% over the last week, according to city data.

COVID-19 is also behind 2.6% of the city’s total hospital visits and COVID-19 patients are occupying 4% of the city’s hospital beds, with both of those numbers trending upward. Chicago averages about 1.6 deaths per day from the virus.

The risk level, or hospital admissions level, was last this high on Jan. 28, 2023.

While COVID-19 cases are still reported to the state by health care providers, the city’s Department of Public said it’s using hospital admissions as a metric because of the increased use of at-home tests, which aren’t reported — making test levels “less representative” of current risks.

Chicago’s numbers are narrowly behind national trends, as the country has seen a 16.7% increase in hospitalizations with 6.6 million hospitalized nationwide.

John Segreti, a hospital epidemiologist with Rush Medical Center, said while COVID-19 isn’t as bad as it was at the height of the pandemic people should still be concerned about it. This means people should continue to take precautions, such as getting the updated vaccine, masking and taking tests if they don’t feel well.

Avoiding crowded public areas and small, poorly ventilated spaces will also help reduce of risk of infection.

“People seem to think that COVID is gone and it’s not. ... If you’re sick, don’t go into work, get tested,” Segreti said.

Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered via the Postal Service.

About 12.6% of Chicago residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, according to city data. Residents older than 75 are the most up to date at 33% and the city’s teens are the least up to date at about 2%.

The city saw a 17% surge in hospitalizations just before Thanksgiving while cases of the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, another respiratory illness, also rose. Wastewater detection of the COVID-19 virus has also been on a steady rise since July.

Segreti said he doesn’t expect a return to mandatory masking policies anytime soon, though he said COVID-19 spiking during the traditional flu season every year is likely.

Segreti said influenza is more what worries him. Rush has reintroduced mandatory masking in its facilities to stop the spread as the country sees an earlier and sharper increase in flu cases than in many previous years.

As of last week, about 40% of eligible city residents had received a flu vaccine.

“The most important message is that people should stay up to date with their vaccinations,” Segreti said. “The flu is still an issue, COVID is still an issue, so people should get vaccinated for both.”

For help finding a shot, visit boostupcookcounty.com.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Regresan las mascarillas a los hospitales y centros de salud en Chicago
Masks are back in Chicago-area health care facilities
Ring in the new year with vaccines, experts urge as COVID-19, flu cases rise in Cook County
Que no se quiten de la mesa las precauciones contra el COVID-19
COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 17% ahead of busy holiday travel week for Illinois
Dr. Allison Arwady takes job with CDC, will work to curb overdoses, suicides
The Latest
Actor Christian Oliver (pictured in 2014) and his two young daughters died in a plane crash on Thursday.
Actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in the Caribbean
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.
By Associated Press
 
In this file photo, Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holding an AR15 rifle.
Politics
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
There are minimal consequences for failing to register, and whether the law is even enforced depends heavily on where you live and how authorities discover an unregistered gun.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Heat_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Bulls
Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to return against the Charlotte Hornets
After extended absences, LaVine and Vucevic will return to the lineup against the Charlotte Hornets.
By Kyle Williams
 
IMG_2314.jpg
Bears
Kevin Warren ‘very pleased’ with Bears’ energy, avoids talk of future
Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren isn’t ready to tip his hand about coach Matt Eberflus’ future.
By Patrick Finley
 
Jorge Rubiano, who came to Chicago from Colombia last summer and is staying at a shelter on the Southwest Side. He mostly keeps his experiences to himself. But for migrants who want to talk about their mental health, a parade of helpers is filling in the void of a frayed mental health system.
Immigration
Migrants’ mental health in Chicago a looming crisis
Support groups are trying to address obstacles to care that include language barriers and a persistent shortage of mental health workers.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 