The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Coronavirus News Chicago

Long COVID study links people hospitalized with pneumonia early in the pandemic to severe cases, neurological problems

COVID complications “will stay with us for the foreseeable future,” a Northwestern Medicine researcher says. “Long COVID is a pandemic within the pandemic.”

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Long COVID study links people hospitalized with pneumonia early in the pandemic to severe cases, neurological problems
Dr. Igor Koralnik (left), who heads a Northwestern Medicine clinic that studies the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.. He was part of a Northwestern team who reported finding a link between pneumonia hospitalizations and severe cases of long COVID.

Dr. Igor Koralnik (left), who heads a Northwestern Medicine clinic that studies the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.. He was part of a Northwestern team who reported finding a link between pneumonia hospitalizations and severe cases of long COVID.

Provided

Long-haul COVID-19 patients who initially were hospitalized with pneumonia appear to have had more severe impacts on the brain compared with others who also became infected but did not require a trip to the hospital, a study by Northwestern Medicine researchers has found.

The researchers evaluated 600 long COVID patients, most suffering with cognitive difficulties after being infected with the coronavirus between May 2020 and August 2021 — before vaccines were approved in the United States.

The study, published Wednesday in the medical journal Annals of Neurology, followed 100 people hospitalized with COVID-related pneumonia and compared them with 500 who had more mild initial symptoms, including a cough or sore throat. All of them were evaluated in person or remotely via telemedicine at a Northwestern clinic focused on neurological impact of COVID.

The hospitalized patients performed far worse on neurological exams, the Northwestern researchers reported.

Related

Dr. Igor Koralnik, who heads the Northwestern neurological COVID clinic and co-authored the study, said the findings might indicate that the pneumonia patients — many requiring breathing tubes in the hospital — suffered brain damage.

The other patients might have been affected by an autoimmune condition, which occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells.

Koralnik said it’s unclear how many of the 600 patients studied still have long COVID.

He estimated that about one-third of all COVID survivors have long COVID, which can include what doctors call “brain fog,” headaches, loss of taste and smell and dizziness.

COVID complications “will stay with us for the foreseeable future,” Koralnik said. “Long COVID is a pandemic within the pandemic.”

Many researchers around Chicago and across the country are studying long COVID, a condition that so far has raised more question than it has provided answers.

Related

Most of the patients in the Northwestern study are white women. A key area of future research will focus on racial and ethnic factors at play with long COVID.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

In This Stream
We asked Chicagoans about life during coronavirus. Here’s what you said
We asked Chicagoans how the pandemic changed their lives. Here’s what they said.
View all 1 Stories
Next Up In The Watchdogs
Former ComEd CEO testifies that secretly recorded call central to bribery case against her actually ‘proves my innocence’
On witness stand, former ComEd CEO denies knowing contractors were tied to Madigan: ‘I didn’t know who they were’
Dozens of Cook County employees resign or are fired in clerk of court, county inspector general’s PPP fraud probe
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
Prosecution rests in ComEd bribery trial as defense says former CEO Anne Pramaggiore will testify
Longtime precinct captain says he was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by ComEd to do political work for Michael Madigan
The Latest
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) forces Simeon’s Sam Lewis (11) to adjust his shot.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Chris Riddle’s breakout, live period woes, portal impact
Watch out for the rise of Kenwood’s Chris Riddle.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store on Jan. 12 in Chicago.
Editorials
Coming clean about gas stoves will help consumers make better choices
Buyers should be given information about the effects on indoor air before they have a new gas stove delivered to their kitchen.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lisa Curcio Gaston, the first woman commodore of the Chicago Yacht Club, laughs while speaking to a reporter on a power boat overlooking the Chicago skyline on Lake Michigan, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Metro/State
The Chicago Yacht Club has a new commodore, a woman — the first in the club’s 148-year history
Lisa Curcio Gaston is also a retired Cook County judge.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A tick crawling up the inside of a camo jacket Saturday, a sign of the times.
Outdoors
Tick, tick, it’s that time
Record warmth last week brought people outside en masse and with that came contact with ticks; here’s practical suggestions.
By Dale Bowman
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend to death with rock, fatally shooting her current boyfriend
Steven Hawthorne, 56, faces two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder. He was previously convicted of murder as a teenager.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 