Two people were robbed weeks apart on the same block in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The robberies happened about 4:45 a.m. Feb. 29 and about 2:10 a.m. March 19 in the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

In both incidents, two men in their late 20s or early 30s approached someone and took their property or vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

